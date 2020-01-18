CLEVELAND, Ga. — A tie game at the half the Bluefield College men’s basketball saw their shots fall at a higher clip in the second half Saturday.
Shooting 48.15 percent from the field in the second half pushed Bluefield to 74-63 win over Truett McConnell in an Applachian Athletic Conference game.
Up by one with 9:40 left in the games the Rams burst out ahead as Jermiah Jenkins drained two three-pointers and D’Monte Evans made one to extend the lead to 10 which the Bears could not recover from.
Jenkins led Bluefield in scoring with 20 points while Stanley Christian added 16 in only his second game of the season. Niquan Cousins was the third player in double figures for the Rams with 12 points.
Christian completed a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds and Cousins just missed one with nine boards.
The Rams shot 42.4 percent from the field for the game making 40 percent of their three-pointers and 16-of-20 free throws. The Bears made 38.1 percent of their shots but only five-of-26 three-pointers.
Four scorers were in double figures for Truett McConnell led by 21 points and 11 rebounds from Enocka Franky. Brent Kelly and Darius Thrower each scored 11 points and Antonia Bonilla added 10 off the bench.
Bluefield College hosts Allen University Wednesday with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
A basket with one second left was the difference as the Bluefield College women’s basketball team lost to Truett McConnell 45-43 Saturday at Benjamin F. Brady Arena.
The Rams had tied the game at 43 with eight seconds left on a layup by Tianna Crockett but were unable to stop Re’Tavia Floyd from scoring the winning basket.
Bluefield build out a 28-15 lead at halftime with the combination of strong shooting and great defense that included allowing only four points in the second quarter.
The third quarter saw the tide shift to Truett McConnell as it scored 13 points to only two for Bluefield to cut the deficit to a basket.
In the final stanza the Bears made 53.85 percent of their shots while the Rams only shot 38.46 percent.
Floyd was the top scorer for the game with 23 points for the Bears with Sierra Kendall chipping in 10 points.
Bluefield was led by 10 points apiece from Crockett and Cierra Cook while Kianna Campbell grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
The Rams made only 28.3 percent of their shots for the game while the Bears shot 37 percent from the field. Both teams struggled from behind the three-point line making four-of-20 and two-of-13, respectively.
Bluefield returns home to host Allen University Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
