BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk announced 14 new commits to the Rams on Wednesday.
Six of the commits are from Virginia including two from Tazewell High School.
Coming off a 7-4 season with the Bulldogs Isaiah Rife will make Mitchell Stadium home for the first time as a long snapper for the Rams.
Fellow Bulldog Matthew Blankenship will be a manager for the team.
Bluefield College has gone 4-7 the past two seasons after a 6-5 2017 campaign.
Additional players are expected to be added to the roster in the coming weeks and several of the commits are already on campus preparing for spring drills.
Bluefield College Football
Feb. 5 Commits
Matthew Blankenship MGR Tazewell H.S./Tazewell, Va.
Jayden Campbell 6’4 220 DL Massaponax H.S./Fork Union Military Academy/Fredericksburg, Va.
Jackson Charlton-Perrin 6’3 315 DL College of Dupage/Chicago, Ill.
Davis Crenshaw 6’2 175 WR Christ’s Church Academy/St. Johns, Fla.
Dylan Cunningham 6’0 205 RB John Battle H.S./Bristol, Va.
Justice Fannon 6’4 160 WR Lee County H.S./Dryden, Va.
Chase Hill 6’2 260 OL Karns H.S./Knoxville, Tenn.
Alex Jackson 6’4 260 DL Newton H.S./Georgia Prep/Covington, Ga.
John Kollie 6’1 180 DB David Crockett H.S./Johnson City, Tenn.
Cadence Lampp 5’10 190 RB Christ’s Church Academy/St. Augustine, Fla.
Bobby McBride 5’10 280 DL Hudson Valley CC, Bethany (Kan.) College/Ravena, N.Y.
Isaiah Rife 5’10 185 LS Tazewell H.S./Bishop, Va.
Ryan Smith 5’10 180 DB C.D. Hylton H.S./Misericordia (Pa.) Univ./Stafford, Va.
Trevor Thompson 6’0 200 LB William Byrd H.S./Vinton, Va.
