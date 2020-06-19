BLUEFIELD, Va. — The previously planned schedule for the Bluefield College football team will not happen this year — but there will indeed be a season.
The NAIA recently announced that the maximum number of regular season games colleges could play in 2020 is nine and the Mid-South Conference revised the schedule for all teams.
In addition to shortening the season a starting date for practice was set for August 15 and football can begin games on September 12 with all other sports starting a week earlier.
“We’re just excited to be playing because there for the longest time we wondered would we even be playing,” Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk said.
Bluefield College will play six teams this season including home-and-away series with Kentucky Christian, St. Andrews and Union. Only one of the games against each of those three teams will count in the six conference games.
It will alter how the Rams prepare each as they will already be familiar with the trio of teams when they play for the second time this season.
“We’ll still do our same scouting but it shouldn’t be as hard because you’ll be familiar, it ought to create some really great ball games because people are going to be so familiar with one another,” Lusk said.
Bluefield College played Kentucky Christian twice last year due to a school closure winning 57-54 on the road and then 30-12 in the rematch at Mitchell Stadium where both teams knew what they needed to prepare for.
“Last year we played KCU twice and then after playing them twice this year we’ll have played them four times in two years and we had some great games with them, some high-scoring affairs and some close ball games so I think you’ll get more of that this year,” Lusk said.
This year Bluefield will play Kentucky Christian September 19 and October 10, after a bye week, along with Union College twice in the final three weeks of the season.
The players will be arriving as usual at the end of July, where they will undergo a COVID-19 test among others before being allowed to begin conditioning. Practice gets under way August 15.
“Once they get cleared then we can do some conditioning and weight lifting with them and then we’ll actually start practice on the 15th so it’s not going to be that much different,” Lusk said.
Between the time players return to campus and when practices start, players are likely to lead workouts without the coaches so that everyone can get on the same page and start working with the freshmen.
The main difference this year is that the team was unable to have spring practices. In addition, the two weeks of summer camp it normally has will be very short. This is usually when players lay the physical foundation for the upcoming season.
“They haven’t done anything really since last fall. We got a few weeks of weightlifting in before they all left and with no spring practice, so it’s going to be real important that we get them conditioned and in shape and ready to play football,” Lusk said.
With classes starting on August 19, the Rams will have three practice days before the players have to juggle all their responsibilities.
A usual part of the summer camp is a few players moving positions and the coaches using the practices to see where they may fit best. Coaches have an idea of what positions they may fill, usually one on each side of the ball, but want to see how they perform at the positions once practice begins with the higher level of competition.
“We’re just going to have to evaluate them fairly quickly and make some moves that hopefully pan out, but you’re going to have to do that in a little bit quicker fashion,” Lusk said.
To reduce the schedule to the nine games allowed Bluefield College had to drop its game against Emory & Henry scheduled for September 26. A Wasps alumni, Lusk was hoping to keep the trip to Emory on the schedule after the Rams hosted the first-ever regular season meeting in 2019.
“That game is just great for the region, its great for both schools and we did everything possible to try to keep that game on the schedule and it just didn’t work out,” Lusk said. “Hopefully we can renew that thing in 2021 and we’ll go back down there because we owe them a game down there.”
The Rams bring in a large class of newcomers each year. Lusk was not sure if that would happen this year once everything shut down, but the coaching staff has worked hard to get over 60 players signed.
“I was a little bit scared because things for the first couple weeks were kind of at a standstill but then we kept recruiting, kept calling, kept texting, kept rewarding people and then they started committing and it started picking up and we’re in really good shape right now,” Lusk said.
Some of the players committed to the school have yet to meet the coaches in person or see the campus. Bluefield College is starting to allow visits again but all the communication with the coaching staff has been over the phone.
“There’s several kids that have committed to our program that we haven’t even met face-to-face and its just been strictly over film, coaching recommendations and talking to them over the phone. Soo that was definitely different.,” Lusk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.