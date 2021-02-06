BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield College football team survived a convincing comeback attempt in the final half-minute of play, holding on for a 21-16 over visiting Union College in a mutual Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division season opener at Mitchell Stadium, on Saturday.
Bulldogs quarterback Jessie Caver, who passed for 212 yards and two scores on the day, hit Domoniqu Thomas with a 9-yard scoring strike with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Placekicker Seth Burke’s subsequent successful point-after-touchdown kick put Union within six points of overtaking the Rams.
Burke’s nicely-executed onsides kick that followed was recovered by Union’s Myron Norfleet on the Bulldogs’ 47-yard line with 22 seconds remaining. Caver only completed one pass over the ensuing six snaps, but a roughing the passer flag against Bluefield College on what would have been the final snap of the game gave the Bulldogs signal caller one more crack at the Rams. At first and 10 at the 20-yard line with no time on the clock, Caver managed to scramble to the BC 10-yard line before Charles Turner’s tackle preserved the win.
Bluefield College quarterback Bryce Verble completed 20-of-40 pass attempts for 279 yards, including touchdown passes of 69 and 8 yards to wide receiver Jaquan Ebron in the second quarter. Verble hit WR Antonio Strickland for a 10-yard touchdown toss late in the third period, putting the Rams up 21-9 headed into the final stanza. Verble was picked off twice.
Ebron led BC receivers with six catches for 129 yards with Strickland hauling in three receptions for 40 yards. Lowell Patron, Jr. had two catches for 43 yards. Chris Sumrall led the Rams rushing attack with 61 net yards on 13 carries
Linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush led the BC defense with 14 tackles on the day — seven of which were unassisted. He had a half-sack and a tackle for loss. Turner had eight tackles — six unassisted — with a sack and a tackle for loss.
Caver was Union’s leading rusher, finishing with 60 net yards on 19 carries. He hit Jordan Brown with a 31 yards TD pass to cut Bluefield College’s lead to 14-9 with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter. Burke initiated scoring for the Bulldogs with a 19-yard field goal with 12:19 remaining in the second quarter.
