BLUEFIELD, Va. — Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced Thursday that the conference has revised its football schedule for the upcoming 2020 season following return-to-play guidelines established by the NAIA — moves that obviously affect Bluefield College.
Under the revised schedule the Rams will open their season at Mitchell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 versus St. Andrews. Bluefield College will later travel to face St. Andrews on Oct. 17.
Bluefield College will face Union College two times during the season — on Oct. 31 at Union and on Nov. 14 in Bluefield.
Kentucky Christian University is also on the slate for a pair of games, Sept. 19 in Grayson, Ky., and Oct. 10 for homecoming at Mitchell Stadium. The remaining three games games are against Point University on Oct. 4, Reinhardt University on Oct. 24, and at Faulkner on Nov. 17.
Bluefield College Director of Athletics Tonia Walker said the safety of student-athletes is priority one.
“The revision of the football schedule by the Mid-South Conference shows a strong consideration for the safety of our student-athletes and the financial concerns of conference schools,” Walker said.
“Safety is of utmost concern and the later start date allows for student-athletes to be better prepared physically for the upcoming season. Playing schools within our division cuts travel distances and the associated expenses,” she said.
We look forward to students returning to campus and the resumption of our athletic programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.