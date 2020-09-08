BLUEFIELD, Va. — In a normal year the Bluefield College football team would already have played its first game of the season but Tuesday it just found out the schedule it will have for when the games are played.
The Mid-South Conference announced the Appalachian and Bluegrass Division schedules with a minimum eight games for all teams in the Appalachian and seven in the Bluegrass. The Sun Division is playing a shortened regular season this fall beginning Saturday.
The Appalachian Division administrative council voted to postpone the 2020 fall season on August 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Bluefield College will play five home games at Mitchell Stadium in the revised schedule including the first two games of the season. The Rams open the season February 6 against Union College. The final home game is March 27 versus Reinhardt before the Rams wrap up the regular season with a pair of road games.
The Rams are schedule to have a total of nine games on the schedule with six of them counting for the Appalachian Division standings. One game against each of the teams will count for the standings with the first three games being non-divisional games.
Bluefield College will play Union, St. Andrews and Kentucky twice this season.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics will begin the first round of the 16-team playoff April 17 with the championship game set for May 10, 2021 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
NAIA officials announced on July 31 that the NAIA Football Championship Series would be moved to spring 2021.
On Aug. 20, NAIA officials announced that the FCS championship game is slated for Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana. The FCS begins on April 17 with the first round of the 16-team playoff.
2021 Spring Football Schedule
February 6, 2021
Union (Ky.) @ Bluefield (Va.)
February 13, 2021
St. Andrews (N.C.) @ Bluefield (Va.)
February 20, 2021
Bluefield (Va.) @ Kentucky Christian
February 27, 2021
BYE
March 6, 2021
Point (Ga.) @ Bluefield (Va.) *
March 13, 2021
Kentucky Christian @ Bluefield (Va.) *
March 20, 2021
Bluefield (Va.) @ St. Andrews (N.C.) *
March 27, 2021
Reinhardt (Ga.) @ Bluefield (Va.) *
April 3, 2021
Bluefield (Va.) @ Union (Ky.) *
April 10, 2021
Bluefield (Va.) @ Faulkner (Ala.) *
* Games that count towards Appalachian Division standings
