The Bluefield College football team will play Kentucky Christian University on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.
The game is occurring as a result of Cincinnati Christian University cancelling the remainder of its season. Both Bluefield College and Kentucky Christian had remaining games scheduled with Cincinnati Christian.
They have already played each other this year with the Rams coming out victorious 57-54 on a Tanner Griffith field goal with six seconds left Oct. 26.
The game on Nov. 23 will be Senior Night for Bluefield College and senior members of the football team will be recognized along with senior members of the golf team, and the cheer team, all of whom are graduating in December.
As a result of this game being added to the schedule, the Bluefield College women’s and men’s basketball games against Truett McConnell University at the Dome Gymnasium have had their tip-off times changed. The women’s game will now begin at noon and the men’s game will follow at 2 p.m.
