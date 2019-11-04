BLUEFIELD, Va. — On Saturday, the Bluefield College football team suffered a disappointing Mid-South Conference loss to St. Andrews in a night game at Mitchell Stadium.
On Monday, the Rams picked up a victory.
The NAIA has granted Bluefield College a forfeit win over Cincinnati Christian in the football contest that was orginally scheduled to be played at Bluefield this coming Saturday.
Cincinnati Christian cancelled the game last week after the announcement was made that the school was closing at the end of the current term.
With the awarding of the forfeit win the Rams’ 2019 record now stands at 3-6 and 3-2 in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference.
Bluefield will wrap up regular season play with a MSC road trip to face Point at Point, Ga. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
