ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Kendal Cloninger’s three-pointer sent the game to overtime and Bluefield College outscored Milligan 11-6 in overtime as the Rams won their first game of the season 64-59 Wednesday night in Appalachian Athletic Conference action at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
Milligan, which has been receiving votes in the latest NAIA Coaches Poll, led 31-19 at halftime, but Bluefield had a strong third quarter, and trailed 44-39 going into the fourth period. Bluefield closed to within four points with two minutes to play, and got to within two with 90 seconds left when Cierra Cook drained a three. Cloninger’s trey with seven seconds to play knotted the game at 53. Milligan’s shot at the buzzer didn’t fall and the contest went into OT.
The Rams controlled the extra period to pick up their first win of the season and the first win in the conference play in as many outings.
Cook led the Rams with 22 points, while Kianna Campbell had 18 points with five steals. Cloninger had a team-high eight rebounds and Haley Turman had six boards.
Men’s Basketball
D’monte Evans hit a jumper with two seconds remaining to lift the Rams to a 69-68 win over Milligan College Wednesday night in the AAC opener for men’s basketball.
The contest was full of streaks. Milligan took the early lead in the game and was up three, 26-23 before the Rams went on a 21-0 run late in the first half and took a 47-28 lead into halftime. The second half belonged to Milligan as the Buffaloes erased the Rams’ 19-point halftime lead and drew even at 51 midway through the final 20 minutes.
The final 10 minutes of the game saw the teams in a close-fought battle. Milligan retook the lead 57-55 at the seven minute mark and the teams were within a basket of each other the rest of the game.
The Buffaloes sank a three with 10 seconds left in the game to take the lead, but Bluefield took the ball down the court and Evans hit the jumper in the paint with two seconds left for the win.
Niquan Cousins had his second double-double of the week with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Evans finished with 19 points.
