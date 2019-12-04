MONTREAT, N.C. — Free throws were the difference as Bluefield College women’s basketball team came out victorious Wednesday night over Montreat College 58-49 at McAlister Gymnasium in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
The Rams made 22-of-27 free throws while the Cavaliers only 11 and made seven of them. Bluefield made six free throws in the final minute to hold off Montreat for its fifth win of the team.
Bluefield College (5-7, 5-3 AAC) fell behind 18-9 after the first quarter but outscored Montreat 49-31 over the final three quarters.
Tiyanna Scott lead the Rams with 13 points in 14 minutes including seven made free throws and two three-pointers. The only other scorer in double-digits was Emily Hart who chipped in 12 points and five rebounds while Cierra Cook scored nine points.
Both teams struggled to score the ball with the Rams making only 37.2 percent of their shots while the Cavaliers (4-5, 3-4) shot 30.6 percent from the field. Bluefield was solid on the defensive end with 11 steals leading to 14 points off turnover but gave up 19 rebounds on the offensive glass.
Bluefield shut down the top scorer for Montreat Caleigh Raby to only 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting including two-of-14 from three-point range.
The Rams will be back in North Carolina Dec.12 for a game against Campbell University at 11:30 a.m.
Montreat College 94, Bluefield College 68
Bluefield College could not stop Montreat College’s shooting as they made half of their shots in a commanding 26-point win in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
The Rams (6-8) fell behind by 16 points in the first half and were unable to make a comeback in the second half.
Bluefield was led by 18 points from Brandon Shields and 13 points from Jermiah Jenkins.
With Montreat (6-3) making 17 three-pointers on the night seven of them came from Eric Reed who had a team-high 27 points and Austin Butler made four from beyond the arc on his way to score 20 points.
Niquan Cousins had nine rebounds for the Rams while Jenkins added in a team-high five assists and three steals.
Bluefield shot 36.4 percent from the field while Montreat made 33 of its 66 shots.
The Rams travel to Columbia International University Dec. 14.
UVa.-Wise 70, Bluefield State College 49
WISE,Va. — Bluefield State kept it close for three quarter but UVa-Wise blew it open in the fourth quarter to win by 21 points at the Prior Center Wednesday night.
A 21-9 third quarter brought the Big Blues (4-4) within four points but the Cavaliers (5-2) scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The lone scorer in double-digits for Bluefield State Kylah Webb with 12 points and seven rebounds along with two blocks.
Ameera McClain scored nine points and Jia Coppola chipped in eight while both of them had five rebounds.
The Cavaliers had four player reach double-digits in points including a team-high 14 from Hanna Oliver. UVa.-Wise made 19 free throws on the night compared to only 10 for Bluefield State.
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball with the Big Blues committing 29 turnovers and the Cavaliers 27 but UVa.-Wise took advantage of the turnovers it got to score 36 points.
Bluefield State hosts Warren Wilson Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.