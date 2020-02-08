BLUEFIELD, Va. — The big takeaway for the Bluefield College Rams Saturday was what they took away from the opposition.
The Rams checkmated the big inside presence of the Bryan College Lions, and stifled their leading scorers, on their way to a 77-64 triumph in the Dome Gymnasium.
Bluefield (13-13, 11-9 Appalachian Athletic Conference) used efficient rebounding in the middle of the first half to power a 19-5 scoring splurge that turned a brief deficit into a 28-16 lead over their conference foe.
The Rams sank field goals on eight of their nine possessions in the decisive run.
Near the end of the half, Bluefield crafted a 7-0 run, highlighted by Niquan Cousins’ drive to the hoop and conversion of a free throw for a three-point play.
Another sign that things were going right for the home team came on the final shot of the period, a rainbow from just inside the arc by Demauri Sexton.
The ball bounced high into the air off the bracket behind the rim, and then dove straight down through the net with all eyes watching as the horn sounded.
Sexton let out a roar at the midcourt stripe and Bluefield went into the locker room ahead 42-24.
The Lions (12-13, 11-10 AAC) had defeated the Rams 75-61 in mid-November, but obviously a lot had changed in the interim.
Paying attention to rebounding is one of Bluefield’s changes.
“That was one of the emphases we put on this game,” said Rams head coach Richard Morgan. “Our guys wanted to really attack the boards, to go aggressively to the boards.”
The other emphasis was to defend the Lions’ two top scorers. Brandon Thomas, averaging 15.8 points prior to tip-off, finished with four points on Saturday. Isaiah McClain had a 13.6-point average, and did not score on the Rams.
“I thought we really held them down in the stuff that they do,” Morgan said. “We knew they got some guys who can really shoot the basketball.”
Sexton, who scored 14 points and cleared eight rebounds for Bluefield, said, “We ramped our defense up, and it gave us energy on the offensive side. When we do that, we can almost score at will.”
“We just stayed aggressive,” the 6-foot-6 junior said. “We wore ‘em out, really.”
Teammate Jermiah Jenkins was the game’s top scorer with 18 points.
He was 6 for 11 from the field — and four of those makes were from 3-point range.
He provided an example of Bluefield’s opportunistic play at the midpoint of the second half. He missed the second of two free throws, but darted down the lane to pluck off the rebound and tipped the ball back in for a field goal and a 62-34 advantage.
The scoring margin grew as high as 29 points, after a free throw by sophomore Omega Stitt with 5:48 left on the clock.
Bryan made a game of it early in the second half, outgunning the Rams 8-2 to trim their deficit to 44-32. Keaton Dotson had all eight points for the Lions, nailing consecutive treys.
Bluefield closed ranks and poured in the next 16 points, while getting four defensive rebounds on the other end to thwart Bryan’s comeback try.
“Those core guys that started the game, they did their assignments,” Morgan said. “That’s why you see us moving forward, because we pay attention now to our assignments. They’re really buying into that now.”
Morgan sent 13 players into action on Saturday.
“They’re a versatile group, so that’s been great,” the coach said.
Sexton said, “Our roster goes way deeper than anybody sees. … We’ve got good guys from top to bottom. When we’re clickin’, there’s not too many teams that can stay with us.”
Stanley Christian had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bluefield. Cousins added 13 points, five boards and two of the Rams’ eight steals.
The Lions got 14 points each from Dotson, Noah Mulaski and Justin Warner.
Bluefield sank half of its 32 attempts from the field in the first half, and cooled off a bit to shoot 43.9 percent in the game overall. Bryan made 25 of 55 floor attempts.
The Rams turned the ball over just five times, while their guests had 12 turnovers.
Bluefield’s next two games are on the road. After that will be the last contest of the regular season, at the Dome on senior night, Feb. 22.
Women’s game
The Bryan College women’s team improved to 24-1 on Saturday with a 78-58 win over the Lady Rams (7-19, 6-14 AAC).
The visiting Lions, ranked No. 16 in NAIA Division II, placed four starters in double-figure scoring. Bryan was paced by point guard Deandra Luna, who had 15 points, four assists and three steals.
Bluefield’s Cierra Cook was the game’s top scorer with 16 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists. She was 4-of-7 from behind the arc.
Tiyanna Scott came off the Lady Rams’ bench to record 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Bryan broke out of an early 9-9 tie with a 9-to-4 run and did not trail again. Cook opened the second half with a 3-pointer to reduce the Lions’ lead to 32-28, but the multi-talented Bryan squad scored the next nine points and protected its lead the rest of the way.
The Lions have won all 20 of their conference games so far this season, and own an 11-game win streak.
Bluefield has lost 12 of its past 13 games.
Bryan head coach Jason Smith said his returnees have a lot of playing experience and that freshman Kaitlynn Hennessee has added to their chemistry.
“We like to shoot the ball,” Smith said. “We recruit shooters. That’s what we do.”
Bryan made 41.5 percent of its field-goal attempts Saturday (27 of 65) and went 14-for-17 at the free throw line.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.