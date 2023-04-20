BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield softball team managed to collect a no hitter in the first game of a doubleheader versus Summers County and followed up with a perfect game in the nightcap at Bluefield High School on Wednesday.
Madison Lawson struck out eight and walked none in the 15-0 shutout opener. At the plate, she helped her own cause, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and driving in a total five runs.
Cara Brown followed up with a perfect game in the 16-0 shutout second game. She struck out six and walked none.
Abby Richardson led the Bluefield lineup, going 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Lawson still had a hot bat, picking up a triple and four RBIs.
The Lady Beavers play Woodrow Wilson at home today.
Princeton 13-17, PikeView 0-0
GARDNER — The Lady Tigers picked up a pair of shutouts in a doubleheader on the road at PikeView.
Hayden Jones struck out eight and allowed one walk in the 13-0 opening win over the Lady Panthers. She allowed two hits.
Peyton Agnew stood out in Princetons 17-hit barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Riley Riggs went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Abigail Jenkins had hit and two RBIs, Zoey Agnew had a double and Jones herself went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Emma Johnson reigned in the circle in the 17-0 nightcap. She struck out five and walked none, allowing one hit. She also had a fine showing at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Peyton Agnew had a double and three RBIs.
