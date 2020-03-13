BLUEFIELD — A total of 15 girls basketball team — including Mercer County Class AA championship hopeful PikeView — found their state tournament destinies placed on indefinite stasis after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called a halt to the WVSSAC state tournament at the Charleston Civic Center, which was frozen in-progress.
The culprit was the same thing that managed to bring most of the sports world to a screeching halt on Thursday: public safety concerns about containing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Bluefield boys basketball team had been riding a 14-game winning streak and were champing at the bit to face Independence in the Class AA, Region 3 boys basketball regional co-final at Brushfork Armory. Even after the announcement regarding the status of the girls state tournament, the Beavers (21-3) were eager to confront the Patriots (14-9) in hopes of qualifying for their ninth consecutive Class AA state tournament appearance.
In the face of an uncertain future, perhaps at least that streak could be preserved, come what may.
Less than five hours before Thursday’s tip-off, Bluefield administrators were informed that Justice’s freeze extended to all high school basketball games currently scheduled in West Virginia.
“The regional game is cancelled tonight. Everything is tentatively cancelled from this afternoon on,” Bluefield boys head basketball coach Buster Large said. “That’s tentatively ... not permanently, yet.”
While hope has been held out that WVSSAC postseason basketball play may somehow be resumed and resolved in the coming weeks, it is by no means certain that this will be workable.
If not, one of the most talented and promising Bluefield boys basketball teams of the last five seasons could fail to qualify for state tournament play through no fault of their own.
“I’m shocked like everybody else. It’s a huge, huge loss right now,” Large said. “I’m hoping that we’re able to work this thing. To me this is like losing a Super Bowl or the Kentucky Derby. These kids have worked so hard. The players, coaches and administration have done everything to get this team ready and now we’re in limbo.
“Let’s hope and pray that we get this thing worked out quickly and safely, because health is our number-one priority,” Large said. “This is a very serious virus. I’m sure the governor and the WVSSAC will do their utmost best to get things back to normal .”
The Beavers skipper said he feared that the WVSSAC tournament was in jeopardy when he heard about the various college basketball conferences being canceled like a string of falling dominoes. When the ACC, the Big 12 and the SEC were shutting down their respective tournaments, how long before the same fate struck the WVSSAC?
“I knew it was serious and I knew (the tournament) was in serious jeopardy. I’d been hearing rumors all day, but we don’t jump to conclusions based on rumors,” Large said. “I wasn’t worried about losing the regional game tonight ... I was worried about us losing the tournament next week or it being suspended. And, by George, it has happened.”
Teams are allowed to continue to attend practice under the suspension issued by Justice. On Thursday, Large called a team meeting rather than hold a practice.
“Right now we’re going to have a little meeting to see if we can get the kids’ minds back on focus. I’m as shocked as everybody and I’m sure there’s a lot of disappointed people. But we’ve got to do what’s right and hopefully this thing will get worked out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.