BLUEFIELD — Playoff bound – again!
Winning for the fifth straight time, Bluefield’s red-hot Beavers (5-3) scored on five of their first six possessions before halftime, blasting past Mingo Central 55-6 to secure a spot in the 2021 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission post-season party.
Based on results of the regular season’s final Friday, Bluefield will to travel to Point Pleasant (9 –1) for opening round action either Friday or Saturday.
Against virtually all odds, Fred Simon’s chargers raced into the playoffs. Despite two early losses sandwiched around a five-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols, the hard-working BHS squad kept grinding and found their stride in a blazing autumn dash.
On Senior Night, Bluefield’s dozen seniors earned their fourth playoff trip.
Bluefield ripped off 48 consecutive points en route to the victory as Mingo Central was held scoreless over the first three quarters by the first team defense. The Beavers scored in every quarter against the overmatched Miners, rolling up 414 total yards.
Ryker Brown fired four touchdown passes, hitting 11-of-18 passes for 220 yards in the opening half for Bluefield, aided by spectacular plays from Jacorian Green and Jamel Floyd.
Green, a state-champion Beavers sprinter, showed his fleet feet to the Miners on their first punt of the night. He gathered in the pigskin on the 20, cut to his left in a burst of speed that freed him by midfield and he raced untouched into the end zone. Jackson Wills kicked the PAT and Bluefield led 7-0 with 10:18 on the clock.
Green next returned a punt to the Mingo 10 and four plays later, Brown tossed a 9-yard scoring strike to Chance Johnson, who made a good catch on the right side as Wills again booted the PAT for a 14-0 Beavers advantage. Johnson added another dazzling play when he recovered a kickoff fumble on the Mingo 34 that led to a touchdown on the first drive of the second half.
One series later, Reginald Hairston deflected a Miner lateral and recovered for Bluefield on the Miner 24. Amir Hairston ran twice, advancing the pigskin to the 12. Brown dropped back and found Jaeon Flack for a 12-yard touchdown. Wills’ kick made it 21-zip, Bluefield with :46 remaining in the opening stanza.
The colorful combination of Brown to Green was good for a 54-yard completion and touchdown at the 7:53 mark on the next series and Bluefield’s first of the second period. Brown fired a perfect spiral that never wavered and Green ran in precision as he flew into the end zone. Wills kicked the PAT for a 28-0 advantage.
BHS kept the pedal to the metal, as Brown once again went to the air for another score on the next drive. The key, however, was Jamel Floyd’s two-tackle-busting run down the home sideline as he powered the football in for the score on a 52-yard scamper with 3:43 left in the half. The kick failed and BHS led, 34-0.
The Bluefield defense ably aided the victory parade, BHS on the evening. Gerrard Wade, who notched a sack, was a force for BHS all evening. So, too, was D.J. Fuller, who also recorded a sack and spent time in the Miner backfield on many occasions. Mingo battled bravely but seldom threatened seriously against the Bluefield “D.”
In a spectacular closing play of the half, the Beavers’ Amir Hairston blasted 24 yards, knocking down the pylon but coming up a half-yard away from the end zone.
The sophomore sensation had no such issue on the first series of the second half as he keyed a 7-play, 34-yard march. Hairston raced the final 10 yards for the touchdown with 9:22. Wills nailed the PAT as Bluefield moved ahead, 41-0.
“This was a great team win,” beamed Coach Fred Simon. “Our guys on both sides of the ball took care of business. The coaches had them prepared and they played hard. Ryker was great tonight and we had Hairston and Floyd dialed in running. Green had a fine game. The defense was tough. I thought (DJ) Fuller and (Gerrard) Wade had some big hits. Very pleased. Now we are back to a one-game season. We have to focus on the next four quarters to keep our season alive and we welcome that challenge.”
With Hairston doing much of the upfield running, it was Floyd who capped a late scoring drive with a nifty spin move to motor into the end zone for his second touchdown on a 12-yard run with :55 to go in the third quarter. Wills’ PAT made it 48-0 for the victorious home heroes.
In late going, the Bluefield offense led by quarterback Caleb Fuller got serious running help from Sencere Fields and Brayden Fong. It was freshman Chris Patton who got the final score to close out the happy home season, racing in for a 9-yard touchdown with 2:19 to go. Wills kicked the point after as BHS took a 55-6 lead.
Seniors on the Beaver squad include Brown, Jae’on Flack, D.J. Fuller, Green, Demetrius Hayden, Ashton Hayes, Johnson, Darius Montgomery, Marquice Saunders, Gaige Sisk, Ethan Spangler, and Wills.
Bluefield had a 17-14 edge in first downs, picking up 194 rushing yards. Kennedy was Mingo Central’s leading rusher gaining the majority of the Miners’ 127 ground yardage while Porter passed for 71 more. Bluefield was penalized 7 times for 40 yards and Mingo drew three flags for 20.
Bluefield 55
Mingo Central 6
At Mitchell Stadium
Mingo Central........0 0 0 6 — 6
Bluefield.................21 13 14 7 — 55
First Quarter
B – Jacorian Green, 80-yard punt return (Wills kick) 10:16
B- Chance Johnson, 10-yard pass from Ryker Brown (Wills kick) 5:52
B – Jaeon Flack, 12-yard pass from Brown (Wills kick) 0:46
SecpmdQuarter
B – J. Green, 54-yard pass from Brown (Wills kick) 7:53
B – Jamel Floyd, 52-yard pass from Brown (kick failed) 3:43
3rd Quarter
B – Amir Hairston, 10-yard run (Wills kick) 9:22
B – J. Floyd, 12-yard run (Wills kick) 0:55
4th Quarter
M – Norman Kennedy, 3-yard run (run failed) 8:16
B – Chris Patton, 9-yard run (Wills kick) 2:19
