The Bluefield High School Beavers boys basketball team will open its 2021-22 basketball season tonight on the road.
The Beavers will travel to Fairlea to face Greenbrier East in a JV-Varsity boys doubleheader.
The junior varsity will tip off at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield head coach Buster Large returns the majority of last year’s young team that advanced to the Class AA state tournament in Charleston in spite of a 2-7 start.
That team was ousted in the state quarterfinals by eventual state runner up Poca,49-42. This year the Beavers enter the regular season with much, much higher expectations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.