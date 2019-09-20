EAST RIVER — The speed and timing of through balls by the Bluefield boys soccer team was too much to handle for James Monroe.
Bluefield cruised to a 7-0 victory over James Monroe Thursday night at East River Soccer Complex that featured a hat trick from the starting goalie.
“I was pleased, I would just like us to finish a little easier but this is hopefully a morale builder for us,” Bluefield head soccer coach Monty Matthews said.
All game long the Beavers (2-4-1) were testing the defense of the Mavericks (2-5-1) and it took only six minutes to strike.
A couple of passes in the center circle resulted in Braeden Crews surprising the James Monroe defense running past them onto a pass from Jayden Bailey. With no one except the goalie ahead Crews took his time and slotted home his first goal of the night.
Crews was central to the Beavers attack with his play in the midfield. He was able to intercept passes and then use his dribbling to hold on before finding an open teammate.
“He controls the midfield for us distributing the ball and being able to dribble through people makes things happen,” Matthews said.
The through ball worked again for Bluefield in the 14th minute when a Beaver winger got in behind the defense and after sending one player to the ground with his dribbling before laying it off to Bailey for a tap-in.
Just one minute later Crews scored his second of the game when Bailey found him with a through ball and Crews finished into the bottom corner.
A corner kick in the 26th minute gave the Beavers a fourth goal when the ball to the front post was mishandled and fell to Soloman Mitchell right in front of goal for a simple tap-in.
Trying to time the runs with the passes resulted in 7 offsides against Bluefield and in the second the four defenders for James Monroe remained just outside their own penalty box at all times.
“We kind of wanted to go ahead and expose a little in the back and push balls through and have our speed run onto it,” Matthews said.
It was more difficult for the Beavers to breakdown but they were able to create opportunities by having possession for most of the half. Bluefield had 34 shots for the game with 21 being on target.
Regular goalkeeper William Matthews got some playing time out of the goal and scored a goal in the 44th minute. He dribbled inside from the right side of the penalty area past a host of James Monroe defenders before finishing with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
“He’s our solid goalie and he holds everything true for us in the back,” Monty Matthews said.
“To let him get him out in the field and show his skills, he’ll take the hat trick and be happy with it.”
In his one half in goal Matthews made one save on the lone shot on target of three from the Mavericks.
He added a second goal in the 61st minute when he found himself just outside the penalty area with plenty of space and rocketed a shot into the top corner. There was no saving the goal as the ball deflected off the underside of the crossbar before settling into the back of the goal.
The hat trick was completed in the 77th minute when Matthews scored from just outside the box when he was intending to pass the ball.
The Mavericks began to get in a rhythm as the first half went on but they were unable to get past the Beavers defense. Each chance they had the Bluefield player would get there just ahead and then out-muscle the James Monroe player to retain possession along with finding a teammate to begin a Beaver attack.
Bluefield heads on the road to play Pocahontas County Saturday at 11 a.m. while James Monroe hosts Greater Beckley Christian Monday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.