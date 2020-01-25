GARDNER — Tyrese Hairston led a balanced Bluefield scoring attack with 19 points and five rebounds and the Beavers rolled to an 88-55 win over Mercer County rival PikeView at Gardner on Friday night.
Kaulin Parris contributed 13 points and eight assists for the Beavers. Sean Martin, Braeden Crews and Caden Fuller added 12 points apiece. Parris had seven assists and Martin had 10 rebounds. Jahiem House had 10 points and nine rebounds
Alex Young led PikeView with 14 points. Cameron Ellis added 13 points and Peyton Meadows scored 11.
PikeView (4-7) travels to Clear Fork for a game with Westside on Tuesday.
Liberty-Raleigh 51, Summers 34: our players scored in double figures in the Raiders’ 51-34 win over the Bobcats at Hinton.
Ethan Hill and Adam Drennen both scored 12, while Braden Howell and Nathaniel Griffith each had 10.
Trent Meador led Summers with 16 points.
The Bobcats will take on Pendleton County in the Big Atlantic Classic Tuesday at 7:25 p.m.
Grundy 68, Council 33: Jake McCoy scored 14 points with 10 steals in a lopsided BDD win over the Cobras.
Cade Looney and Corey Keene scored 13 points apiece. Logan Thacker scored 11.
Bailey harris scored 12 for Council.
Girls Basketball
Richlands 54, Tazewell 41: Denissa Ball had 16 points and seven rebounds, leading the Lady Blue Tornado to a Southwest District win at Tazewell Middle School.
Lauren Earls had 15 points, five assists for Richlands, which rode a third quarter surge to victory. Addie Hurst had 13 points and six rebounds.
Lexi Herald and Brooke Rowe scored 11 points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who led by 10 at halftime.
Richlands (9-8) returns to action against Ridgeview at home on Monday.
Late Girls Basketball
Floyd County 61, Giles 47: Alexis Kiser scored 20 points to lead the Lady Buffaloes to a Three Rivers District victory over the Spartans.
Amy Whitlow added 13 points for Floyd.
Karsyn Reed scored 18 points to pace Giles. Ashlynn Mitcham added nine points. Scarlet Janney and Gracie Merrix added eight points apiece.
Covington 58, Narrows 42: Amiah Hunter scored 13 points to lead Covington past the Lady Wave in a Pioneer District game.
Allison Grose scored 14 points to pace the Lady Wave.
