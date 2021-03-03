The 2021 Bluefield Beavers varsity basketball team is almost an entirely different team from the 2020 Beavers. Front row, from left: Jacob Martin (15), Jmir Dowell (30), Jaeon Flack (11), Jaylon Younger (2),. Second row, from left: Logan Hyder (3), Caleb Fuller (24), Nick Martin (21), Josiah Hicks (32), Chance Johnson (10), Jaylon Green (4), Steven Addiar (12). Back row, from left: Coach Tony Webster, Coach Buster Large, Will Looney (44), Tre Walker (23), Coach Jody Fuller, Coach Doug Miller, Manager Jimmy Fly Simon.