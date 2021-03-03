BLUEFIELD — In the final month of 2019, the Bluefield High School varsity boys basketball team was starting its season with visions of bringing home the program’s fifth WVSSAC Class AA state championship trophy.
On Friday night, the Beavers finally tip off their varsity season of the current school year, taking on Mingo Central at Brushfork Armory in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Given how the season was delayed, the fact that its finally happening at all is probably reason enough to anticipate it.
“We’re looking forward to it. It’s been 11 months and three weeks since we played a basketball game. It seems like it’s been forever, but we’ve gotten a lot of work done over the last few weeks and the kids have responded well. I’ve never seen my assistant coaches — Coach [Tony] Webster, Coach [Cody] Fuller and Coach [Doug] Miller working like they have been. Believe it or not, we’re better than we were three weeks ago,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large.
Bluefield lost 12 seniors — all of whom were contributing players — off last year’s squad. But the turnover is even more dramatic than that, because the overlap with impending spring sports seasons has led some potential returners to eschew basketball for the spring sport they entirely missed out on in the last school year.
“I’ve never lost so much senior leadership before. And then we had some boys who decided not to play basketball because we’ve got a lot of other sports going on. Some kids who played last year decided to lift weights or play another sport. Not many — but some,” said Large, who was in position to take Bluefield to its ninth Class AA state tournament appearance when Governor Jim Justice pulled the plug on the season due to COVID-19 on the night of the boys regional co-championships.
Logan Hyder, a 5-foot-10 senior shooting guard isn’t merely the only player returning for this season who saw some action with the Beavers last season. He’s the only player returning who dressed on the Bluefield varsity team — period.
“He played a reserve role for us. He would be our top returning player from last year and we’re looking for a lot of big things out of him,” Large said. “We’ve got some young kids playing well right now — [senior guard] Jaylon Green and another young man, [junior forward] Chance Johnson, who did really well in a scrimmage over in Beckley this week,” Large said.
“Jaeon Flack [a junior guard] had a big game over at Beckley against Shady Spring and Greater Beckley,” said Large.
Nick Martin and Tre Walker, both 6-2, senior centers, could figure in the mix. Sophomore guard Caleb Fuller is another. Jacob Martin, Jmir Dowell, Josiah Hicks and Will Looney — all have a chance to earn significant playing time.
“There’s a lot of positions to fill and right now I’ve really satisfied with the progress we’ve made,” Large said.
There is some athleticism on the roster, but it may yet take a little while to figure out the chemistry of these eager Beavers.
“We played against some really good talent in that scrimmage last Saturday, and we responded well,” Large said. “We’ve got Mingo Central on Friday and then we’ve got three games next week — Greenbrier East, Mount View and Wyoming East. We’re going to get tested real early. We’re just going to have to pick up the pieces and go from there. This team has got some talent. They’re very quick, very fast and I think they’re going to be exciting to watch.”
