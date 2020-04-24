BLUEFIELD — At the start of the season the expectations were extremely high for the Bluefield High School boys basketball team to make a deep run in the state tournament.
The Beavers were on course to do just that, with two victories over the third-ranked team in Class AA and riding a 14-game winning streak when the season came to a sudden and unexpected halt.
Less than five hours before the Beavers regional co-final game with Independence, the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament and season was completely canceled April 21 after it was decided that West Virginia public schools would stay closed for the remainder of the school year.
By that time it wasn’t an unexpected disappointment. But it was still a disappointment.
“I just felt like we could of at least made it to the state championship, if not win it,” senior Braeden Crews said.
Bluefield had made eight consecutive trips to the state tournament including titles in 2013 and 2014. This year’s senior class has won one game in Charleston during their careers. This year could’ve been the big playoff.
“Freshman year we went up there one and done, sophomore year one and done and then last year we finally made it past the first round but then came across Fairmont and we didn’t have an answer for them so we felt like this was our year,” Crews said.
In his 13th year as head coach, 12th consecutive, Buster Large was excited for his scoring team that averaged over 79 points a game while also being solid on the defensive end.
“Its 38 years for me and I’ve never been so excited in my life the last two months hoping these boys can bring home another state title for Bluefield,” Large said.
Crews was the offensive leader for the Beavers, averaging just under 20 points a game and garnering Class AA first team all-state honors for the second consecutive year.
To complement the playmaking of the point guard was the dominant presence of Sean Martin in the post who very few teams could handle on either end of the court. Martin scored 15 points a game and nine rebounds while blocking over three shots a game to be named second team all-state.
After spending 13 of its 14 games on the road Bluefield returned home with an 11-3 record and big crowds came out for the remaining games.
“I’ve never seen such a great following we’ve had in the last seven or eight games. By gosh, I’ve never seen so many people come to our games and supporting us and cheering us on because they knew that we had a great basketball team,” Large said.
The first seven players in the rotation for most of the season for the Beavers are seniors who have been playing together since a very young age.
Having played together for that length of time, the players knew they could rely on each other in tough situations and that pressure would not rattle the team.
“We all know what we’re going to get out of one another and we just know what we’re going to do,” Crews said.
Bluefield had additional size to Martin with Jahiem House and Kaulin Parris. With teams focused on Martin in the post, House was able to score and grab offensive rebounds while Parris was a mismatch on the perimeter with the ability to move inside if needed.
Tyrese Hairston did not have the size of his teammates but had an engine that would never turn off with his ability to be a lockdown defender and find ways to score on the offensive end whether it be a drive to the hoop or grabbing an offensive rebound.
It was not just the starters that were crucial to the success of the team as Caden Fuller came off the bench as a strong three-pointer and Isaiah Rivers was solid defensively.
That success of the bench players was crucial for the team when the starters got into foul trouble.
“Caden if he’s missing he’s going to keep shooting so he’s going to find his stroke sooner or later,” Crews said. “When we needed three’s he was the one that would hit it.”
Although most of the players are also stars in the other sports that they play, the Beavers have put in a lot of work all year long to have a successful season.
“There’s a lot of schools who had a chance to bring home state championships and I know how hard our kids worked,” Large said. “They worked since the first, second grade all together and we played 32 games last summer and we just felt like we had a great chance of bringing home another state championship.”
