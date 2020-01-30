BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School boys and girls basketball teams are back in the old-school groove.
For the first time in more than a decade, the Bluefield Beavers basketball teams have a true “home” game. The boys host the Mt. View Golden Knights on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. and the girls entertain St. Albans on Saturday Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. in the Bluefield High gym on Cumberland Road. Cheerleaders, Pep Band, concessions and Beaver fans will rock the gym for a special celebration.
“This is what I would call a ‘throwback’ weekend,” explains BHS Principal Mike Collins, who recalls a few games from the old gym when he was student in the late 1980s—early 90s. “We want to showcase our school a little and give the fans of this generation and especially those from earlier years who might not have been in the building for a while a chance to revisit their alma mater. We will have ‘championship hall’ open for visitors to view some of the great teams from the past while they cheer for some of the outstanding squads of the present.”
Bluefield usually plays its games at the Brushfork Armory, and has at times played in the Ned Shott Gymnasium on the Bluefield State College campus, while sometimes scrimmaging at the Bluefield Auditorium, now known as the Herb Sims Center owned by Bluefield College. The Armory opened in 1963.
The current BHS, a generation older than the other Mercer County high schools, opened in 1957 with Ivan Repass coaching. A legion of mentors followed including Merrill Gainer, John Chmara, Chuck Lambert, Johnny Beckett, Steve Bourne, Elhanier Willis, Jeff Boyles, Jim Pettus, Jennings Boyd, Danny Gaither, Ernie Gilliard, Craig Havens and Buster Large.
Large – who also coached after Boyd’s departure – is the current mentor and has led the Beavers to a pair of state championships (2013—14), equaling Gaither, whose squads earned titles in 1995—96. Gilliard, a veteran coach and official who coached the boys for a decade, has now returned as Lady Beavers leader. He took over from retired Tony Mallamaci, under whose tutelage the girls qualified for four state tournaments in five seasons including a state championship game berth in 2017. At one point during that campaign both the boys and girls were ranked No. 1 by the WVSSAC, a first in school history. Major scorers and lady standouts from the period included Jia Coppola, Autumn Spangler, Dani Janutolo, and Carly Moretto, among others.
Legions of talent have worked magic on the Beaver hardwood.
“One of first sharpshooters who could do that ‘30 points a game’ performance was Bobby Bowman in the late 1950s,” recalls multi-sport standout Pete Sarver (BHS ‘69) who played for Gainer and Chmara. “Bobby was a great shooter. His dad, Bob Bowman, pitched in the major leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals.” Sarver recalls the basketball talents of Bowman teammate Bill Kinser, who was also the quarterback of the famed ‘59 AAA football champions.
Princeton great Rod Thorn, later a star at WVU and an NBA Hall of Famer, was one of the finest visitors to play here. Bluefield’s own Don “Wee-Cee” Jones, now a school administrator was a dazzling high school player and fine performer at Bluefield State with a keen appreciation for school events.
He recalls, “We played in front of big crowds here at Bluefield High, games with teams like Graham, Princeton, Northfork and others. We started playing some of the top games at the Armory in doubleheaders sometimes in the late 1960s with Bluefield State playing after we did.”
Many believe Tommy “TommyGun” Pritchett the greatest Beaver player, as he scored more than 1,400 points in little more than two full seasons without benefit of the three-point shot. Other fine BHS performers include, among others, Mike Guyton, Pete Wood, Anthony Eades, and Dino Martin, once recruited by famed Notre Dame coach “Digger” Phelps. Jennings Boyd, who led Northfork to a record eight straight state AA championships, concluded his coaching career at BHS.
That is a link to Mt. View, the consolidation of the Northfork Blue Demons and Welch Maroon Wave, two long-time McDowell County powerhouses and Bluefield opponents for decades.
“We love playing at the Armory and other venues,” concludes Collins. “We simply want to display our school, which we are very proud of, and our students, which is the reason we are here. We welcome the public to share a special Bluefield High School weekend with us.”
