EAST RIVER — The Bluefield High School boys soccer team has been in search of its first win of the 2019 season since its opening match versus St. Albans in August. That was an 0-0 draw.
The Beavers finally hit paydirt in a big way on Monday, taking down Midland Trail in a 5-0 shutout at East River Soccer Complex.
“It felt great to finally get a ‘W’. Hopefully we can improve on that as we go to Oak Hill later this week, “ said Bluefield head coach Monty Matthews, now in his second season leading the boys program.
Braeden Crews, who is more widely known as a basketball player, scored four of the Beavers’ five goals. He initiated scoring with an unassisted goal 12 minutes into the first half.
“Braeden is a great athlete and we’re lucky to have him out there. Especially during his senior year when he has so much to concentrate on in basketball,” said Matthews.
Crews score two unassisted first half goals for Bluefield (1-3-1), which led 2-0 at halftime.
Crews scored the next two in the second half, followed by Zach Cline’s game-capper off an assist by Matthew King late in the match.
William Matthews collected his second clean sheet of the season in goal for the Beavers. He had four saves.
Bluefield faces the Red Devils at Oak Hill on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re young, soccer skill-wise. We talk on a daily basis that we need to keep improving as we get closer to sectionals. Each day I’m seeing that. I think when it matters most, we’ll be able to scare some people.
Volleyball
River View def. Westside 3-0: Kristen Calhoun and Emily Auville put the hammer down for the Lady Raiders in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 win over visiting Westside.
The Renegaders were up 13-6 in the third set when Auville went on a 12-point service run for River View (2-1). Auville had five kills and eight service ace. Calhoun had seven kills.
Sierra Garlic had five aces for the Raiders and Jenna Atwell had four aces. River View plays Bluefield at home today. Varsity match starts about 6 p.m.
