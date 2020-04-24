BLUEFIELD — Neither the long-term nor short-term fate of the Bluefield Blue Jays had been settled as of Thursday evening.
But while the Toronto rookie league team remains affiliated with the Two Bluefields, the Bluefield Jays are remaining involved with the local community.
Bluefield Baseball Club has purchased some logo protective face masks, which it intends to distribute to police departments in Bluefield and Bluefield, Va.
“We’re also taking a bunch to Bluefield High School and Graham Middle School,” said Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
The masks are slated to be distributed on Wednesday, April 29. Masks will be delivered to Graham Middle School at 9 a.m., to the Bluefield Police Department at 10 a.m., to Bluefield, Virginia Police Department at 11:30 a.m. and at Bluefield High School at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the tone of talks for a new agreement governing the relationship between baseball’s major and minor leagues took a positive turn when the bickering sides met electronically for about an hour and later issued a joint statement that termed the session “constructive.”
Negotiators for the governing body of the minor leagues asked questions during Wednesday’s session about what the administrative structure would be if Major League Baseball takes over their operation next year, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press.
MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem did most of the talking during the one-hour electronic meeting, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because no statements were authorized.
“The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future,” the sides said in a joint statement Thursday.
The sides did not address MLB’s proposal to cut the minimum total of affiliated minor league teams to 120, the person said. That is the most contentious issue in talks to replace the Professional Baseball Agreement that expires after this season.
The minor leagues are prepared to agree to MLB’s proposal, two people familiar with the talks had told the AP on Tuesday. The development was first reported by Baseball America.
No date was set for the next meeting.
Until now, the concept of a joint statement in these talks was inconceivable.
A radical overhaul of minor league governance would change the relationship between majors and minors that was established in September 1903 by the National Agreement for the Government of Professional Base Ball Clubs. That deal called for National League, American League and National Association teams to respect each other’s contracts.
The Appalachian League, which could face elimination of most of Major League Baseball’s proposals are agreed to by minor league officials, at least had the 2020 season to look forward to irrespective of how negotiations with MLB turned out. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic, which has already resulted in the indefinite delays for not only Major League Baseball, but every professional sports league on planet earth.
Toronto has already reassured Malamisura that the Blue Jays will be in Bluefield for 2020 if the Appalachian League season is green-lighted to proceed. But it is by no means self-evident that the go-ahead will be given.
“Honestly, this year is dependent upon the virus. What’s going to happen? Are stadiums going to be opened up? Are we going to be able to have games with fans there — or not?” Malamisura said.
“As far as next year is concerned, all of that is still in negotiation.”
