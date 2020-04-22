BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura had received no official news to report on Tuesday regarding the long-term fate of the Appalachian League in the wake of Baseball America’s revelations that minor league officials were willing to concede to most of Major League Baseball’s proposals for minor league contraction beginning in 2021.
However Malamisura was confident that the Bluefield Blue Jays’ relationship with the Toronto Blue Jays organization remains strong for the 2020 season — providing that season takes place.
All of professional baseball is currently in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the regular season starting dates of both major league and minor league full season leagues having already passed.
“I recently spoke with the head of the Toronto farm system and he assured me that if this season is played, the team will be in Bluefield,” said Malamisura, who noted that the fate of the upcoming Appalachian League season — as with professional baseball as a whole — hinges on a green light from the Center for Disease Control.
As of early Tuesday evening, minor league baseball officials continued to deny that any agreements had been reached with regard to ongoing negotiations pertaining to Major League Baseball’s proposal to dramatically reduce affiliated minor league teams beginning in 2021.
This past November, MLB originally proposed an elimination of 42 teams that would invariably mark the end of the Appalachian League — which traces its existence back to 1911. In addition to the loss of the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays, other communities that stand to lose Appalachian League teams would include Pulaski, Va., Danville, Va., Burlington, N.C., Bristol, Va., Kingsport, Tenn., Johnson City, Tenn., Elizabethton, Tenn. and Greeneville, Tenn.
Subsequent reports indicated that Pulaski, Va. could be the lone Appalachian League town that might retain an affiliated team after the contraction, possibly moving into an MLB-affiliated Class A league.
However, J.J. Cooper’s Tuesday story in Baseball America indicated that the St. Paul (Minnesota) Saints and the Sugarland Skeeters (Texas) — both independents — could be added to the affiliated minors as part of the deal brewing between MLB and MiLB. Where this new wrinkle leaves Pulaski — which is currently affiliated with the New York Yankees — remains to be seen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.