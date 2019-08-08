TUSCULUM, Tenn. — The The Bluefield Blue Jays scored ten runs in the final three innings to beat the Greeneville Reds 12-9 at Pioneer Park.
Miguel Hiraldo was the top hitter for the Jays with a grand slam in the eighth and an RBI double in the third inning.
The Blue Jays scored 12 runs on 13 hits with five different players getting two hits. Ryan Sloniger had a solo home run in the third and Spencer Horwitz had a two-run double in the seventh.
All four Bluefield pitchers gave up at least one run with starter Jimmy Robbins striking out seven in three innings of work. Adams Cuevas picked up the save allowing one run in 1 1/3 innings.
