BLUEFIELD — The future of the Appalachian League may still be uncertian, but the Bluefield Blue Jays are still going to bat for the community.
Bluefield Baseball Club has purchased some logo protective face masks, which today it intends to distribute to police departments in Bluefield and Bluefield, Va.
“We’re also taking a bunch to Bluefield High School and Graham Middle School,” said Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
Masks will be delivered to Graham Middle School at 9 a.m., to the Bluefield Police Department at 10 a.m., to Bluefield, Virginia Police Department at 11:30 a.m. and at Bluefield High School at 2 p.m.
