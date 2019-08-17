BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Blue Jays only allowed three hits en route to their third shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over the Greeneville Reds Friday night at Bowen Field.
Roither Hernandez was spectacular for the Blue Jays (27-28) striking out nine in six innings while allowing only three hits and walking one. It tied the longest start of his career and a career high in strikeouts.
Hernandez had allowed 15 runs in his previous three outings before dazzling the Reds (21-33) hitters.
Reliever Julian Valdez threw two scoreless innings with one strikeout and Kyle Huckaby wrapped the shutout up with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
A solo home run by Ryan Sloniger in the second inning, his seventh of the season, proved to be the winning run. The Jays added two runs in the third on a two RBI single by Leonardo Jimenez that scored Justin Ammons and PK Morris.
Eric Rivera singled to right in the fourth inning and did not stop running as an error by the Greeneville right fielder allowed him round the bases for the Blue Jays fourth run of the game.
Bluefield had 10 hits with Sloniger and Morris each picking up two.
The Jays look to win the series against the Appalachian League West Division cellar dwellers Reds today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
