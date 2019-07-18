BURLINGTON, NC — The Bluefield Blue Jays (14-15) could not gets in hitting going Thursday night against the Burlington Royals (15-14) as it lost 4-1 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
The Blue Jays only managed one run and seven hits in a game that featured an almost two hour rain delay.
The lone run for the Jays was scored in the first inning as Eric Rivera had a lead off single. He moved to third on a double by Leonardo Jimenez and scored on an infield single from Angel Camacho.
Jays starter Felipe Castaneda had his second solid start against the Royals this year going four innings and allowing one run. He gave up three hits and one walk while striking out two.
Juan Acosta threw two scoreless innings of relief before struggling with command to begin the seventh walking the first two hitters of the inning. He was relieved by Yunior Hinojosa who loaded the bases with a walk and allowed two runs before getting out of the seventh.
Acosta struck out two while allowing two hits and three walks in his relief appearance. Hinojosa allowed one unearned run in his two innings on the mound with three strike outs.
The Blue Jays will attempt to avoid the sweep to the Royals today with first pitch at Burlington Athletic Stadium scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
