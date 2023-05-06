BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield has announced the return of the Bluefield Blue Dolphins Swim Team.
The historic Blue Dolphins will be swimming at the Bluefield FitRec center and competing in the Blue Ridge Swim League.
The summer league runs from May 15 to July 31. The team will practice four days per week. Our practice times will be Monday-Wednesday 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
The city is also offering group swim lessons taught by a certified red cross water safety instructor to help prepare kids to join the team. This will be a two-week preparatory course starting May 15 running Monday-Thursday.
For more information or to register, contact our program coordinator, Justin Hawkins, at jhawkins@bluewv.org
A Meet & Greet orientation will be held at 703 College Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.