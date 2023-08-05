for the Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The first week of fall practice is not the end point or, these days, even the starting point of a high school football season. But it is a key time for coaches to begin to assess what direction their program is likely to take in the next four-plus months.
Bluefield High School head coach Fred Simon had a positive report to share this week after the Beavers reported in on Monday to get ready for another playoff run.
“They’re focused and ready to go, as far as ready to work and ready to learn their assignments, and whatever we’ve got in store for them,” said Simon. “So, everything’s GOOD, but it’s a learning process – and we go from there.”
“Each day, (they must) try to improve a little bit better – and (we) don’t let up on ‘em.”
There’s a tradition to uphold. It’s one the coach knows well. He graduated from BHS in 1974 and has been head football coach since 1986.
How does he communicate the importance of the Beavers’ legacy, studded with 11 state football championships?
“I think it’s a push of the coaches, to make sure they see it, because some of them may not realize what the tradition is here,” said Simon. “And … there’s aa certain standard you expect of our players. If they don’t realize it, it’s up to us to make sure they do.”
Teammates can have a peer-advocacy role as well, though Simon admits “some are better than others” at that.
“But they all need to understand, that (standard is) exactly what it is. I know, when I played here … we always had THOSE players – that I remember as a sophomore, that I looked up to as seniors – and that these young kids will look up to as they’re ninth graders and sophomores.
“You hope that’s what’s going on.”
On Thursday, there were 40 players on the Beavers’ roster, including 10 seniors. Simon said he was expecting “around 45 or less. So, we’ve got 40 players, and that’s close enough.”
Amir Hairston, a talented running back and defensive back, will be unavailable after tearing the ACL in his knee at a “college combine-type” event in North Carolina earlier this summer. He will be “a voice” and “a leader” on the sideline to help his teammates, Simon said.
“We’ll miss him, but he has to do what’s right for him,” the coach said. “With an ACL, you can play, but you’re so limited, and the pain’s tough.”
“I admired him for even thinking about playing for us. But I just kind of knew, ‘You’re very limited (and) at any point, you could get hurt.’ … . I don’t blame him. That’s what I would do, too.”
“He’s going to go ahead and get himself ready for the next level, next year,” said Simon.
“I want him to hang around (the team),” said Simon. “He can hang around the running backs and D-backs, something he knows. And if he can give them a nice little pointer, hey, he knows it well, so help them out.”
The Bluefield schedule begins with the big premiere showdown with Graham High, the Virginia Class 2 state champions, on Aug. 25, followed by games at Princeton and Greenbrier East and a home date with Woodrow Wilson High. A rematch with West Virginia Class AA champ Independence looms on Sept. 29.
The Beavers survived an 0-4 start last fall, then won seven straight games and reached the playoffs.
Commenting on this year’s schedule, Simon said, “The first five games are tough. But, again, that’ll make you a better team for playoffs. I think a tough schedule helps.”
“And now that the (WV)SSAC’s changed (its rating formula to account for) strength of schedule, where you’re rewarded for losing to a really good team that goes undefeated or something – that can’t hurt.”
After some prodding, Simon confirmed that his son, Bluefield offensive coordinator Fred Simon II, came up with the new addition.
“It was pretty much him, but we were the ones that proposed it, after a lot of thought, and explained it to them (at the Secondary School Activities Commission). I thought it was pretty neat that they adopted it, after they did all the math, and ran it (in computer simulations).”
“Pretty much, he came up with it. I presented it, and argued it some, and that’s what happened.” He said the change was proposed about two years ago, but votes to adopt it were delayed “until the Covid stuff got over.”
The revised formula gives a school an extra 1.2 rating points if a team on its schedule takes a Class AAA win during the regular season, or 0.9 points for a Class AA victory or 0.6 points for beating a Class A school.
Simon explained, “As example, last year, Martinsburg would have finished 1 (first) instead of third, even with two losses, because of the tough schedule they played. We would have finished 13th instead of, basically, 15th, and that would have helped.”
The rating change may have a positive effect on future scheduling, said Simon.
“Now some teams might play us that normally wouldn’t, and we might play a few triple-A teams that we wouldn’t normally play – though we’re pretty loaded with triple-A schools as it is,” said Simon.
But the future is still a way off, and the game with Graham is mere days away.
Will the Beavers be ready?
“That’ll depend on the attitude of our players and our coaching staff, to make sure that we are ready,” said Simon. “And that starts at the top. I’m not going to say that it’s up to ‘them.’ It’s up to me, and the rest of the staff, and the players, to take care of that.”
Successful high school football programs require an effort that’s “year-round, pretty much,” to get stronger, more poised and more polished in their fundamentals, said Simon. He seldom hears a player ask if he has to participate during the off-season.
“We don’t force it, but, to me, the kids that are working are the ones that’ll deserve to be ready to play,” he said. “If you want to be good, you shouldn’t have to ask that question very often. They’ll want to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.