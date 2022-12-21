BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School boys basketball enjoyed some old-school atmosphere while taking visiting Westside to school on Tuesday night.
The Beavers defeated the Renegades 83-50 in a game that was played in the gymnasium on the Bluefield High School campus.
The playing surface at Brushfork Armory is still undergoing renovations.
The Beavers are slated to play at Graham on Friday.
James Monroe 93
Montcalm 34
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored 28 points and the Mavericks rolled to a lopsided victory over the visiting Generals.
Josh Burks scored 19 points for the defending Class A state champions, while Owen Jackson added 12 points. Collin Fox fired ulp 11 points and Juan Hopkins chipped in eight.
Kobie Neal scored 12 to pace Montcalm.
Boys Middle School Basketball
MCA 43, Shady Spring 26
Adam Jones had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Eli Patton had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 as.
Dylan Jones had 9 points, Elias Sharp had 8 points and 11 rebounds. Seth Farmer had Reid Ratliff led Shady with six points apiece.
MCA (5-1) will play Mountain View at home Jan. 3.
Girls Middle School
MCA 29, Shady Spring 15
Ella Botts had 13 points to pace the Lady Cavs. Skylar Gibson scored 9 points to pace Shady.
MCA (4-1) play Mountain View at home Jan. 3.
Late High School Games
Boys Games
Montcalm 67
Richwood 47
MONTCALM — Noah White and Kobie Neal scored 18 points apiece to lead the Generals past Richwood at home on Monday night.
Logan Carver added 12 for Montcalm.
Grant Russell scored 15 points to lead Richwood while Cooper Donahue contributed 14 points.
Princeton 98
Pulaski County 49
PRINCETON — Nic Flemming fired up 23 points and the Tigers roared off with a 98-49 win over visiting Pulaski County on Saturday night.
Davon Edwards scored 17 points for Princeton while Kris Joyce added 14 and Chase Hancock scored 10. Grant Cochran added eight.
Bluefield 83, PikeView 55
GARDNER — Will Looney scored 20 points and Kamron Gore crammed in 17 and the Beavers beat the Panthers at Gardner last Thursday
RJ Hairston scored 15 points and Caleb Fuller added 14.
Jared Vestal fired up 20 to pace PikeView.
River View 60, Hurley 48
BRADSHAW — Tyler Cooper and Josh Proffitt scored 16 points apiece and the Raiders outlasted the Rebels on at home on Monday.
Proffitt had eight rebounds and Cooper collected five boards. Zaiden Beckner had 16 points and seven steals.
