BLUEFIELD — The thriller ending of Wednesday night’s “The Feud” between the Princeton WhistlePigs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners raised the prospect of another exciting game between the two Mercer County rivals.
At least some kind of superlatives occurred.
The Ridge Runners scored 14 runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 24-3 Appalachian League victory over the visiting WhistlePigs at Bowen Field on Thursday night.
It was a 5-3 game headed into the bottom of the sixth but Princeton pitchers Kenny Dollenger, Howie Spencer and Jackson (Reid) collectively failed to get everything back under control as 20 batters were faced that inning. The Ridge Runners ultimately accumulated 24 runs on 17 hits and capitalized on five WhistlePigs errors.
Michael Seegers led the Ridge Runners’ wildly productive offense with four RBIs on the night. Kendal Ewell had four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Kevin Keister went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for Princeton. A.J. Jones had an RBI double. Jack Rubenstein had a base hit and a run scored.
Ben Harris (2-0) picked up the pitching victory for Bluefield. Over his 5 2-3 inning shift, he gave up six hits, three runs — two earned — while striking out seven batters and walking one. He threw 83 pitches.
Joe Burch (0-2) absorbed the loss for Princeton,over five innings allowing seven hits, five runs — three earned — while walking one and striking out one.
Second-place Princeton (25-20) faces East Division leading Pulaski (30-17) in the first of a two-game homestand with the River Turtles. The Ridge Runners travel to Danville for a two-game road trip. Both return to Bowen Field to resume The Feud on Sunday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
