LINDSIDE — When this week began, a Bluefield softball victory over James Monroe was an unheard-of proposition.
Now you’ve heard it.
The Lady Beavers hammered out 19 hits en route to a 15-11 win over the Lady Mavericks at Lindside on Wednesday — the visiting Mercer County program’s first-ever softball victory versus James Monroe.
Grace Richardson, Abigail Richardson, Maddie Lawson, Sophie Hall and Taylor Mabry had three hits apiece for Bluefield (5-5). Mykah Gregory added two hits for the visiting Lady Beavers.
James Monroe’s Bryleigh Thomas unloaded a pair of home runs and six RBIs to lead the Lady Mavs.
“She absolutely killed us,” Bluefield head coach Barry Reed remarked.
Pitcher Cara Brown picked up the victory for Bluefield. Shannon Phipps took the loss in the circle for James Monroe.
Bluefield travels to Honaker today. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.