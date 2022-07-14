BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners didn’t have quite the prolific offensive output it enjoyed in Wednesday’s 15-0 Appalachian League win over the visiting Danville Otterbots, but thanks to the collective pitching effort the home team got on Thursday night, it just wasn’t necessary.
Five Bluefield pitchers struck out a total of nine Danville batters in a combined two-hitter at Bowen Field that saw the Ridge Runners prevail 4-1.
Meanwhile at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, the Pulaski River Turtles turned the table on the WhistlePigs, avenging Wednesday’s loss with a 5-3 victory.
The Ridge Runners (18-20) are slated to host the WhistlePigs (17-19) tonight in the resumption of the Mercer Feud, formerly known as the ‘Mercer Cup.’ The first game, which begins at 4 p.m., will complete the July 1 contest in Princeton which was suspended due to rain. A second game will follow the completion of tonight’s opener.
Bluefield was by no means utterly lacking offensive highlights in Thursday’s victory, in spite of having only seven hits to compare to Wednesday’s salvo of 16 knocks.
Bluefield University’s David Meech gratified the home folks with a solo home run in the third inning. West Virginia’s Josh Heath also fired off a solo shot in that inning. Meech went 2-for-3 on the night. Haydn McGeary of Colorado Mesa had yet another productive outing, going 2-for-4 with a double.
Unbeaten Andrew Dye (5-0) got the start and the win for the Ridge Runners, striking out seven and walking two over his five-inning shift.
After Cole Hentschel allowed Danville’s lone run in the sixth inning, Bluefield’s Jason Downs got his first hold and Luke Allain got his third in the shutout seventh and eighth and Jay Allmer closed the ninth for his third save of the season.
At Princeton on Thursday night, a workmanlike start by Pulaski’s Santiago Guerrero (1-0) set the stage for the River Turtles’ comeuppance.
The southpaw from Colorado Northwestern Communitiy College struck out six and walked one over his six innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two earned runs.
Noah Robinson, a righty from Rowan-South Jersey Cumberland, allowed one earned run off three hits over the final three innings en route to his first save of the season.
Brett Karalius (1-3) absorbed the loss for the WhistlePigs. Karalius allowed three earned runs off of nine hits over his four innings on the hill.
Ryan ‘Stormin’ Moerman went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI to accentuate the River Turtles’ 12-hit attack.
Woody Hadeen of UC Irvine, Owen Blackledge of TCU and Henry Cooke, a catcher from parts unknown each had a pair of hits for Princeton. Cooke had a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.