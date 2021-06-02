BLUEFIELD, Va. — The long-awaited baseball postseason arrived on Tuesday evening for the Bluefield Beavers. They welcomed it with open arms and hot bats.
The Beavers banged out a dozen hits and scored multiple runs in each inning of a 19-3 win over the PikeView Panthers in their Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 opener at Bowen Field.
“We came out of the gates pretty strong,” said Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond. “I was pleased with tonight. We looked like we were determined from the get-go.”
“We want to be peaking right now,” he said. “This is crunch time.”
Ryker Brown started on the mound for Bluefield (22-3), and was lifted in the second inning after throwing 30 pitches. In that span he had three strikeouts and retired all five batters he faced. He also preserved his shot at playing again in today’s game.
“I just knew it was an important game, to get this first win, it’d be a big one for us,” Brown said. “I threw strikes a lot better than I normally do. … The curveball wasn’t really working, but the fastball was working, so I just used it.”
“They just wanted me to go in and throw 30 today so I’d be eligible for (Wednesday).”
He said the potent offense of Bluefield “is great” for a starting pitcher. “We’ve hit the ball all year. This was just another example of what we’ve done.”
“All you’ve got to do is throw strikes. I’ve got good fielders behind me, got a good offense behind me. So there’s not much I have to do — just throw strikes, and do my job.”
Gavin Lail came in from the outfield to relieve Brown, and struck out four batters in 3 ⅓ innings.
PikeView (5-19) did not get a man on base until the top of the fourth inning. Kobey Taylor-Williams battled through a seven-pitch at bat and drew a walk.
He scored the Panthers’ first run on a grounder up the middle by Anthony Bisaha that eluded both Bluefield middle infielders. Bisaha scored on a single by Sammy Lyle and Lyle scored on yet another single, by pinch-hitter Peyton Greer.
Greer eventually took the mound as the last of PikeView’s six pitchers for the night. Lyle was arguably the most effective of the crew, striking out four Beavers over two innings.
Bluefield got several bench players involved as the game played on.
Redmond said, “That’s always good, to get everybody reps … and get some varsity experience.”
Leadoff man Brandon Wiley did his job, getting on base five times and scoring on four trips. At the bottom of the order, both Davis Rockness and Ryker Brown scored three runs for the Beavers.
Carson Deeb had two doubles and scored after both. He also walked twice.
PikeView head coach Josh Wyatt said that in the tournament, “We’ve still got a chance, a fighter’s chance. … That starts with the coaching staff, and we’ve got to bring it out of them.”
He said he planned to have the pitchers “throw a lot of off-speed at them (Bluefield) — but you’ve got to make plays, and then, 16 walks on the pitching staff is not going to win many ballgames, on any level.”
“We have to totally change our approach at the plate,” Wyatt said, praising Greer’s pinch-hit appearance. “We’re taking swings that are beyond our means.”
The double-elimination format of the sectional tournament puts both teams back in action today. Bluefield will host Wyoming East at 7 p.m. at Bowen Field. PikeView travels to Westside for an elimination contest at 6 p.m.
Redmond said about Wyoming East’s Warriors, “Chief (Mayhew) has been there forever. He gets those guys down there to play hard for him … so they’ll be ready to play. They’ve gotten better throughout the year.
“It’ll be a good game. We’ve got to play our game, and hit.”
Brown said, “Wyoming East is a good ball club. They’re playing real good right now.”
The start times at Bowen Field have been dictated by the arrival of the new Appalachian League team, the Ridge Runners, to begin their preseason check-ins and practices at the ballpark.
At Bowen Field / Peters Park
PikeView ………. 000 30 — 3 3 4
Bluefield ……….. 764 2x — 19 12 0
Nathan Riffe, Jonah Lyle (1), Connor Lilly (2), Zach Rose (2), Sammy Lyle (3), Peyton Greer (4) and Anthony Bisaha. Ryker Brown, Gavin Lail (2) and Bryson Redmond. W — Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.