BLUEFIELD — Today at Bowen Field, Bluefield Baseball Club is set to announce the official name of Bluefield’s new baseball team that will begin play this summer in the completely restructured Appalachian League.
Bluefield Baseball Club was previously affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays during the Appalachian League’s rookie league era, which ended with Major League Baseball’s contraction of the minor leagues last year. Prior to the arrival of the Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles lodged a team in Bluefield. While it lasted, it was the longest-running association between a major league organization and a community in all of minor league baseball.
The restructured Appalachian League will no longer utilize signed professional talent, but will stock its rosters with elite college baseball players who are yet unsigned as professionals.
The reveal is expected to occur during a press conference that will be held at Bowen Field at 11 a.m. today.
Some of the names of the new teams already revealed include the Greeneville Flyboys, the Bristol State-Liners, the Kingsport Axmen, the Johnson City Doughboys, the Elizabethton River Riders and the Pulaski River Turtles.
Princeton, which was previously affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays rookie club, is expected to follow suit with its name reveal in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.