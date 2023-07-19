BLUEFIELD — The “King of Baseball” collected more trinkets for his throne room on Tuesday evening at Bowen Field.
George McGonagle was at home — home plate, that is — in the Bluefield baseball park to be honored on the eve of his retirement as president of the Bluefield Baseball Club.
After approximately 37 years helping out in the management of Bowen Field and its various baseball tenants, McGonagle is turning over the reins at the end of this month, at the age of 81.
“At this time, I feel very comfortable leaving,” said McGonagle at the conclusion of a pregame pageant at the pentagonal plate.
“This place is in awesome shape, and is in good hands … .”
McGonagle, a former mayor of Bluefield, was given the honorary title of “King of Baseball” several years ago at the Major League Baseball winter meetings in recognition of his dedication to the sport and his clout in representing the interests of minor league baseball.
At a reception on Tuesday prior to the ceremony, McGonagle said, “I’ve been here a long time. The time is right.”
Thinking back to his early days, selling concessions in the stands as a pre-teen, McGonagle said, “Never in my wildest dreams would I ever have thought that I would still be here.”
“We’ve accomplished a lot over the years,” he said. “We’ve had the help of a lot of foundations, individuals, corporations and volunteers. … Without the fans, this would not have been possible.”
The Bluefield Baseball Club runs Bowen Field and is responsible for bringing summer baseball franchises In to represent the state-line area in the Appalachian League.
McGonagle said that in the future, “I’ll always talk to anybody having to do with baseball.”
Jeff Disibbio, on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said during the ceremony, “Your efforts will be forever etched in the annals of our organization’s history.”
Bill Archer, president of the Mercer County Commission, presented a resolution passed last Tuesday and thanked McGonagle for his “steadfast efforts.”
“He served with distinction,” Archer said.
Dennis Holmberg, who developed a deep friendship with McGonagle when he managed the Toronto farm club in Bluefield, said, “George McGonagle is the man who stirs the drink in Bluefield.”
The former president of the Appy League outpost in Elizabethton, Mike Mayes, said, “If the fans knew how much (McGonagle) did to keep the league going, they’d be astonished.”
McGonagle smiled at the presentation of a “lifetime achievement award” plaque.
The board bore a photo of the ballpark and an inscription, read to the crowd by current Bowen Field general manager Rocky Malamisura.
The gift was “in appreciation of the years of dedication to the sport of baseball, the Bluefield Baseball Club and community which he has served so selflessly,” Malamisura said.
The presentations wrapped up with the unveiling of a rocker-recliner chair, perched temporarily on home plate, with McGonagle’s name on a brass plaque.
In concluding his remarks, McGonagle said, “I thank everybody from the bottom of my heart, for all these years I’ve been here.”
