OAK HILL — Kerry Collins and Ryker Brown combined for 14 strikeouts and the Bluefield baseball team claimed an 11-6 road win at Oak Hill, on Monday.
Collins allowed six runs — only one earned — over his five inning shift. He struck out eight and walked one. Brown finished the game, striking out six as he allowed one hit over the final two frames.
Brown went 2-for-4 with a double and Hunter Harmon went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Ryan Harris had a double and two RBIs. Caleb Fuller went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Trent Rider went 2-for-4 for the Red Devils. Jayden McLain went 2-for-4 with a double and Tyler Treadway added a double.
Bluefield is slated to play regional rival Independence today at Bowen Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Princeton 12, Montcalm 4
PRINCETON — Hayden Jones struck out 10 batters over five innnings to lead the Princeton Senior High School softball team to a win over Mercer County rival Montcalm on Monday night.
Jones (2-7) scattered four hits over the five-inning rout.
Skylur Rice went 3-for-4 with an inside the park home run and four RBis for the Lady Tigers (2-7). Emma Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Princeton and Abbi Farley went 2-for-2.
