PRINCETON — Braeden Crews was in a self-described slump shooting the ball going into Thursday night’s game against Princeton High.
Evidently, he got over it.
The Bluefield star point guard, who crossed the 1,000 point mark over the weekend, catapulted the Beavers to a 81-66 win at Coach Ralph Ball Court with 32 points.
“What an outstanding young man and great basketball player. It just loosened him up and you could tell he got back to the old Braeden,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said. “We just let him go when he gets like that because he’s such an excellent and exciting ballplayer.”
Crews, who has 1,034 points in his Bluefield career, showed his scoring ability in the third quarter when he scored 14 of the Beavers 20 points and put the game out of reach for the Tigers (8-3). He was able to drive to the lane and find space on the perimeter to knock down a pair of three-pointers.
“Midway through the third we forgot who Braeden Crews was, it looked like he was a ghost out there. We never saw him and that lapse put the game away,” Princeton head coach Robb Williams said.
It was not just strong scoring from Crews as he dished out eight assists with the Princeton defense collapsing on him every time he drove and grabbed four rebounds.
“Coach (Tony) Webster told me before the game all I had to do was let the game come to me, get everybody else the ball and then everything will come out good for me,” Crews said.
For Large it was the best game of the season for the Beavers (6-2) and with being pushed back from Tuesday due to the snow they were able to make vast improvements in practice.
“We played the best game we’ve played all year.,” Large said. “We really had two good days of preparation, all the coaches got after them and had them motivated in practice and we had to have two good days of practice.
With the Bluefield star scorer making his mark on the offense end it was six-foot-seven Sean Martin who kept Princeton at bay with his presence in the post.
Martin had five blocked shots and altered many more along with constantly dissuading the Tigers from driving to the rim.
“They didn’t do anything defensively that we didn’t expect, we just we’re out of rhythm on the offensive end and a lot of that was big Sean,” Williams said.
Tigers top scorer Ethan Parsons was held to only two points in the first half with six-foot-three Jahiem House guarding him and he was in foul trouble.
Stopping him was the main goal for the Bluefield defense and Large had House guard the six-foot-four post player.
“That was the main goal to keep Ethan out of the game cause he’s a heck of a athlete so you can’t let him get going,” House said.
Parsons finished with 19 points for the Tigers and point guard Peyton Brown had 19 as well. Brown also added seven assists and three steals.
Shot selection was much improved for Bluefield with Martin and House both finding success around the rim. House finished with 16 points and eight rebounds while Martin had 10 points including a thunderous dunk in the third quarter before fouling out.
Bluefield started fast in the first half with its full court pressure forcing 10 turnovers which allowed the Beavers to get shots near the hoop.
Kaulin Parris was the fourth Beaver in double figures with 11 points while contributing on both ends of the court. Parris had five rebounds and five assists along with three steals.
The player charged with guarding Brown for the Beavers was Tyrese Hairston who is a lockdown defender and gets the team energized with his play.
“He’s our hype guy, he might not score a lot but he contributes a lot all around. He’ll lock up the best scorer we’re playing against,” Crews said.
Hairston finished with seven points and a couple of assists.
The loss to Princeton Dec. 21 in the Princeton Christmas Tournament woke up the Bluefield players and they came into Thursday night’s game ready for battle.
“We really locked in after that game mentally, physically. We all took everything more seriously,” House said.
Bluefield heads to Mount View today while Princeton is at Graham Saturday.
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
BLUEFIELD (6-2)
Tyrese Hairston 2 3-6 7, Jahiem House 7 2-4 16, Kaulin Parris 5 0-0 11, Braeden Crews 13 3-3 32, Sean Martin 5 0-0 10, Caden Fuller 1 0-0 3. Jaylon Green 1 0-0 2. Team 34 8-13 81.
PRINCETON (8-3)
Delathan Wilborn 5 0-2 10, Peyton Brown 6 5-6 19, Ethan Parsons 8 3-5 19, Brady Martin 1 2-2 4, Brayden Quesenberry 1 0-0 2, Jon Wellman 3 0-0 6, Grant Cochran 2 2-4 6. Team 26 12-19 66.
Bluefield….. 25 20 20 16 — 81
Princeton… 13 13 17 23 — 66
3-point goals — Blfd 5 (Crews 3, Parris 1, Fuller 1); Pctn none. Total fouls — Blfd 18, Pctn 12. Fouled out — Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.