CHARLESTON — Same scene, second verse.
The tree-top tall and talented St. Mary’s Blue Devils (23-2) await Bluefield’s battling Beaver basket ballers (20-5) in WVSSAC state semifinal boys’ basketball action starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Charleston Civic Center.
Coached by Mark Barnhart, with more than 260 career wins, the second-seeded St. Mary’s squad advanced with a 51-41 triumph over Braxton County for their seventh straight win in a strong stretch run. No. 3 Bluefield topped Wyoming East, 65-45, in the other quarterfinal matchup Wednesday as Coach Buster Large’s team avenged an earlier sectional loss building momentum along the way.
The Blue Devils played in the evening game and triumphed in a physical contest, one in which they forged a late 12-point lead after Braxton Co. had gotten within six late in the contest. Bluefield, displaying intensity from the opening tip, led all the way in a race-horse effort to advance against the Warriors.
Friday’s encounter will be the first time St. Mary’s has faced Bluefield.
St. Mary’s is led by a terrific trio including 6-foot-7 junior center Luke Powell, 6-4 guard Grant Burkhart, and 5-11 senior standout Waylon Moore. Those three are the mainstays for the ‘Devils, whose solid defense has thwarted virtually all opponents this season. Moore led the way for St. Mary’s Wednesday, dropping in 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, while Burkhart was also in double digits (10) and Powell had another solid game on the big stage as he added 9 points with seven rebounds.
“St. Mary’s has earned their second seed,” says BHS Coach Buster Large. “They play a physical game, have great size and are well coached. From what we know about them, they are one of the very best teams in West Virginia and well coached. Their record speaks for itself.”
Meanwhile, Bluefield has relied on quickness to compete against teams with longer players.
Not exactly a run-and-gun team, the Beavers have used speed to good advantage but are not afraid to pull up and be patient while working for a shot.
Ja’eon Flack directs the offense, setting the table for Chance Johnson and R. J. Hairston (15 points, 11 rebounds Wednesday) to work in while Caleb Fuller is often the outside shooter. Fuller, away from the ball, helped set up several scores for the Beavers in their opening win.
Flack has his moves, however, and sliced his way to a team-high 19 points against Wyoming East.
He says, “We know St. Mary’s has a big, strong team. We just have to maintain our intensity and do the things we can do. These two teams don’t know a lot about each other going into the game. Our job is to stay focused. We were focused in the first game. We have to stay that way.”
Will Looney adds inside height and late in the campaign younger players including Jamel Floyd and sophomore Kam Ron Gore are becoming an increasingly important part of the attack. Gore ignited a pair of bursts, one at the end of either half, to aid BHS in their opening victory with 12 points.
“On Friday and hopefully the next day, I expect our younger players to step up for us. At this level all the teams are good and we have to keep our line up fresh,” says assistant Tony Webster.
“We were able to set up some plays and get penetration on Wednesday,” adds assistant Jody Fuller. “Our defense helps our offense. We have worked hard these last few days to get on track, help each other and maintain our intensity.
“It takes hard work by the players and the coaches. Hopefully we can keep it up for a little while longer.”
The St. Mary’s-Bluefield winner will take on the victor of the game between No. 1 Poca and No. 4 Ravenswood on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the AA state championship.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.