BLUEFIELD — What got deleted in April is now firmly on the southern West Virginia baseball calendar.
The Bluefield Beavers and Shady Spring Tigers were scheduled to play a home-and-away baseball series last month, but both games were canceled.
In the week to come, they will play two, or maybe three, back-to-back games to determine who goes to the state baseball tournament and who hangs up the cleats until next year.
The Class AA, Region 3 tourney starts Tuesday evening at Bowen Field in Bluefield. Regardless of the result, game two is set for Shady’s home in Raleigh County on Wednesday. A third meeting, if the teams split the first two outings, would take place on Thursday at Bowen Field.
All games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Bluefield (18-6) won its second straight sectional championship on May 12 with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over Wyoming East. Two days later, in the title game for the other half of Region 3, Shady Spring (23-8) shocked top-seeded Independence 8-2 for the sectional trophy.
The Beavers have won eight of their last nine contests, counting a post-sectional “tune-up” at Greenbrier East last week.
That successful string of games came after consecutive road losses in late April against Independence and Fairmont Senior. Their only loss in the month of May was a 15-2 rout by Class AAA Woodrow Wilson.
Bluefield senior Ryker Brown said after the sectional championship game, “I feel like we’re starting to play good, at the right time. We started to go downhill a little bit, there, towards the end of the season. We got it figured out. So I feel good about us, now.
“I feel like we’ve got a real shot at this thing,” Brown said. “The biggest thing really, with us, is that we’ve got to play free and easy. We’ve been playing real tight. I think that’s what’s killed us a lot of times. A lot of times, it’s a psychological thing.
“When we just play loose, and play like we know how, we do good.”
Kerry Collins, one of Bluefield’s senior standouts, struck out 13 of the last 14 batters he faced in the sectional clincher against Wyoming East.
Just a few minutes after hoisting the sectional championship plaque on the Bowen Field infield last week, Collins said, “I think we’re going to have some energy coming from this game.”
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond also met with the media after the May 12 game, but at the time did not know which Raleigh County school, Independence or Shady Spring, had won the other sectional tournament.
He was asked if his team was ready for the regional round.
“Ready or not, here it comes,” he said. “Independence or Shady, both of those sites are hard to play (in). They turn out over there. They’ve got fans right on top of you.”
It amounts to a “hostile environment,” the Beavers coach said. “I’m going to have to tell (my team) to get ready for that, because it’s something else. It’s like a basketball game over there, it really is.”
Among batting leaders for Shady Spring are Josh Lovell (.480), Walker Bowman (.414), Alex Johnston (.396), Jacob Meadows (.385) and Aden Seabolt (.369), who has racked up 103 at-bats this season.
Lovell has driven in 41 runs for the Tigers, according to figures displayed on the Super Dave Sports website.
For the Beavers, Hunter Harmon has put together a .544 batting average with 48 RBI. Among his hits Harmon has a dozen doubles, three triples and three home runs. He has also pitched 19 1/3 innings with an ERA of 0.7 and a record of 3-1 with 36 strikeouts.
Collins is usually the No. 1 pitcher in Bluefield’s rotation, with a 1.9 ERA and a 4-2 record. He’s struck out 79 batters in 40 innings and allowed just 14 walks. At bat, he has a .500 average and a .921 slugging percentage, and has driven in 37 runs.
Brown, a fellow senior, has batted .521 with 24 RBI. Bryson Redmond is also a .500 batter with 11 extra-base hits. He’s used his speed on the basepaths to steal a team-high 20 bases. Caleb Fuller has tossed 27 innings from the mound and has a 4-0 pitching record this season to go with his .391 batting average.
Bluefield has five pitchers with 18 or more innings of work on the mound in 2022.
Both participants in the Region 3 baseball tournament cannot make it to the state tournament, of course, but fans of both schools have seen their teams advance on the state stage already this year.
The boys basketball teams reached WVSSAC title games on March 19 in Charleston, where they finished as state runners-up. In hoops, Bluefield competed in Class AA and Shady Spring was in the triple-A classification.
