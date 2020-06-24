BLUEFIELD — The final game of Craig Ponder’s college basketball career was played on a national stage in a close loss to Duke. It was a culmination of his dedication to play Division I basketball.
The Bluefield native was a star for the Beavers before spending a year at a Virginia prep school and landing a roster spot at UNC-Wilmington, where he holds the men’s basketball record for games played.
“My career has really been based on making something out of nothing so I feel like I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder,” Ponder said.
After stints as a graduate assistant and graduate manager for college teams Ponder is returning to his alma mater as the Seahawks Director of Men’s Basketball Operations under new head coach Takayo Siddle.
“I was grateful that Coach Siddle offered the opportunity to do that and it was a no-brainer for me,” Ponder said.
During summers in high school, Ponder would wake up at 5 a.m. to head to the gym for hours to keep improving so that he would be ready when a college offered him an opportunity to play basketball.
“I’ve worked extremely hard due to the fact that a lot of times, especially coming from our area, (A) ... you don’t get the opportunity that a lot of other people get in larger pools and then (B) ... its almost like you have to prove yourself once you do get that opportunity just because you’re either going to be overlooked or undervalued,” Ponder said.
After graduating from Bluefield High in 2010 he spent the next year at Hargrave Military Academy, where he was the top reserve on its Post-Graduate Basketball team that went 26-1, losing in the national prep semifinals.
Just four games into his first year at UNC-W he tore all the ligaments in his ankle, causing his to miss the season. His redshirt freshman season he started 24 games and was third on the team in scoring.
The following season Ponder saw his minutes drop and only made two starts, leaving him with a lot of time to think on the bench.
“Sitting down and not being able to play as much as I wanted to it gave me an opportunity to realize some things and one of the most important was that life was a lot bigger than basketball,” Ponder said.
During that time Ponder had a chance to reflect on the coaches that had impacted him growing up Bluefield High and Hargrave.
“Whether it was personal, whether it was team-wise, they all did a really good job of making sure that we knew that they cared about us and that they were going to help us get through whatever we were going through,” Ponder said.
Ponder helped the Seahawks to consecutive regular season conference co-championships and in 2016, winning the conference tournament before playing Duke in the NCAA Tournament.
Those championships were the goal for Ponder when he initially stepped on campus. Now he sees the opportunity to mentor kids for their life after college as more important.
“I feel like that feeling of mentoring them and helping them prepare themselves for that surpasses any championship or anything like that,” Ponder said.
He spent a year playing basketball professionally before stints as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State and graduate manager at NC State.
Ponder has been able to get a different look at the game sitting on the sidelines, instead of being on the court where it was about reacting to what was happening all around him.
“Being on the sidelines and actually observing and being able to watch — its almost like the game slows down for you. Obviously with the job itself, you watch a lot more film than you would as a player,” Ponder said.
This position is a step up for Ponder, who does envision himself becoming a head coach in the future. For now, he is just taking everything in stride.
“I feel like everybody gets into college basketball to become a head coach,” Ponder said. “That’s something I would be very blessed to have the opportunity to be, but I’m just taking it one day at a time, one year at a time as it comes.”
Wherever basketball takes Ponder, he will always remember there are legions of kids who are in the same position that he was at Bluefield High School — talented, hard workers who are often unnoticed.
As a coach, he intends to take pains to notice them.
“I know there’s kids out here that have the same situation that I had ... where they come from smaller area, where they learn hard work through being overlooked and things of that nature,” Ponder said.
