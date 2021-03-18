Blue Wednesday...

Even with things not going entirely Bluefield State’s way, the Big Blues baseball players were unquestionably happy about the opportunity to play ball, on Wednesday. Bluefield State catcher Roman Moore (left) clowns with infielder Caden Carpenter (5) and pitcher Jefferson Barmoy (11) between innings during a college baseball doubleheader with Glenville State at Bowen Field, in Bluefield.

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State right fielder J.R. McRee and catcher Roman Moore put together  some nice at-bats during the Big Blues’ doubleheader with visiting Glenville State at Bowen Field, on Wednesday.

The Pioneers strung together quite a few more.

Four relief pitchers saw starter Zach Morris’ start to the end in Glenville State’s 10-6 win over the Big Blues in the opener while Jacob Harmon pitched the seven-inning distance for the 15-2 nightcap victory.

Morris took the win in the first game after pitching 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking three. He allowed three runs — two earned — off six hits. Ronald Sterns, Josh Cline, Duane England and Adam Riggleman finished it out for the Pioneers.

John Peloro went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game for Glenville State. Tyler Phillips went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Shane Talvacchio went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jose Rodriguez had a home run and two RBIs.

For Bluefield State, McRee went 2-for-5 with an RBI and  Moore went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. He was hit by pitches twice.

In the second game, Harmon allowed 10 hits over his seven-inning shift,  giving up two earned runs.

Peloro went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Pioneers. Tre’von Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Colby Werry went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Devante Rose went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Matthew Mangum went 2-for-4 with a triple.

McRee went 2-for-3 for the Big Blues (7-6). Taylor Tibbs had a triple. 

Bluefield State has a doubleheader at Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday. First game is set to start at 1 p.m.

