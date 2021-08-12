Blue Tornado Scrimmages Tonight
The Richlands High School varsity football team will hold scrimmages tonight at Ernie Hicks Stadium including the Blue Tornado, Wise-Central High School and Belfry, Ky. Action begins at 6 p.m.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 1:48 am
