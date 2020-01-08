RICHLANDS, Va. — A tie game at the end of the third quarter the Richlands High girls basketball team scored 24 in the final quarter to beat Tazewell 65-55 in the Southwest District opener for both squads.
While the offense was humming in the fourth quarter the defense only allowed 14 points.
Both teams had three players score in double figures with Richlands’ Rachel Rife scoring a game-high 20 points.
Blue Tornado (5-3) point guard Lauren Earls scored 17 points, had five assists and grabbed three steals. Denissa Ball had 14 points for Richlands along with six rebounds.
Tazewell was lead by 18 points from Taylor Ray and 15 from Brooke Rowe. Raelle White added 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Richlands travels to Grundy tonight while Tazewell heads to Bland County.
Boys Games
Graham 53, Marion 43: Three players scored in double figures as the G-Men opened Southwest District play with a win.
Chance Dawson and David Graves led Graham with 11 points each and Nick Owens scored 10 points.
Graham hosts Virginia Thursday in SWD play.
Mercer Christian 61, Twin Valley 55: A fourth quarter comeback was held off by Mercer Christian Monday night.
The Cavaliers were up by 12 points at the end of the third quarter and made five-of-seven free throws in the fourth quarter to stay in front.
MCA (9-6) were lead by 26 points from Tanner Keathley and eight rebounds. He scored at least five points in each quarter including draining five free throws in the final stanza.
Eric Boothe had nine points for the Cavaliers who had eight players score in the win.
Twin Valley had Chance Keen score 13 points and Trevor McGlothlin add 10 points.
Mercer Christian hosts Jefferson Christian Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.