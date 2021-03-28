RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands quarterback Gavin Cox passed for 233 yards and four scores and the Blue Tornado swept to a 38-14 Southwest District win over visiting Lebanon at Ernie Hicks Stadium, on Saturday.
Cox completed 13-of-17 passing attempts with one interception on the day. He initiated scoring with a 19 yard touchdown pass to Sage Webb in the first quarter. He hit Noah Spencer with a 17-yard scoring strike to wrap up the first quarter with a 14-0 Blue Tornado lead and found Spencer again for an 8-yard touchdown toss early in the second period.
Lebanon got on the board with Aidan Ward’s 35-yard scoring run that trimmed Richlands’ lead top 21-7 on Isaiah Bandy’s point-after-touchdown kick.
Craigan Ashby’s 24-yard field goal gave the Tornado a 24-7 halftime advantage. Bandy went 5-for-5 on PAT kicks.
Richlands got a 3-yard TD crash from Dylan Brown in the third period. The Tornado wrapped up scoring with Drew Simmons’ 71-yard catch and run of Cox’s fourth and final touchdown pass of the day.
Lebanon got 4-yard TD plunge from Sage Potts to cap scoring on the day.
Brown led Richlands rushers with 115 yards on nine carries. Webb led receivers with nine catches for 76 yards.
The Blue Tornado wraps up regular season play Friday with a rematch with Graham for at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The G-Men beat Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium in the season opener, but Friday’s game is for district record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.