BLUEFIELD, Va. — Better late than never.
Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour Executive Director Dewayne Belcher recently announced that the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour will finally tee off this month.
The 22nd season of the popular junior golf tour will be held with safety guidelines in place beginning on June 11 at Draper Valley in Draper, Va.
“Everyone has been affected by the virus outbreak and we are pleased to be able to offer golf as a refreshing alternative during the time of transition from self-quarantine. Golf is a perfect venue for social distancing. We can also significantly reduce the number of touch points and in the process, can effectively keep all competitors, volunteers and spectators safe,” Belcher added.
Following the tournament at Draper Valley, the tour will visit The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Va., The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WVa., Wytheville Golf Club in Wytheville, Va, Fincastle in Bluefield, Va., Holston Hills in Marion, Va., and finish at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, WVa.
In addition to the seven tournaments offered during the season, three online golf academies specific to ability level focusing on instruction and an online “Golf by the Rules” clinic are part of the schedule.
These programs are in the process of being made available online at www.brjgt.com.
Interested junior golfers can register at brjgt.com. Cost to join the tour is $30 and each tournament is $20 except for the season-ending Tour Championship. This will be a two-day event, costing $40.
Through the experience, the junior golfer will receive a number of BRJGT gifts including the official 2020 cap.
Age groups are divided into the following categories: 17-18, 15-16, 13-14, (18 hole events), 10-12 and 9 and Under (Nine holes).
Also, new to the tour this year is a separate developmental group for those who are brand new to golf. It is for ages 13-18, and will include a coach to accompany them for nine holes during selected tournaments.
