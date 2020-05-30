The 22nd season of the popular Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour will be beginning in less than two weeks at Draper Valley in Draper, Virginia.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the first tournament of the season will start June 11 being an outlet for kids to get outdoors without being around many people.
“Everyone has been affected by the virus outbreak and we are pleased to be able to offer golf as a refreshing alternative during the time of transition from self-quarantine. Golf is a perfect venue for social distancing,” said Dewayne Belcher, Executive Director of the Tour.
There will be added safety precautions to make sure that everybody participating is kept safe and healthy.
“We can also significantly reduce the number of touch points and in the process, can effectively keep all competitors, volunteers and spectators safe,” Belcher said.
Following the tournament at Draper Valley, the tour will visit The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Wytheville Golf Club in Wytheville, Virginia, Fincastle in Bluefield, Virginia, Holston Hills in Marion, Virginia, and finish at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia.
In addition to the seven tournaments offered during the season, three online golf academies specific to ability level focusing on instruction and an online “Golf by the Rules” clinic are part of the schedule. These programs are in the process of being made available on the website brjgt.com.
Interested junior golfers can register at brjgt.com. Cost to join the tour is $30 and each tournament is $20 except for the season-ending Tour Championship. It is a two-day event and costs $40.
Age groups are divided into the following categories: 17-18, 15-16, 13-14, (play 18 holes), 10-12 and 9 and Under (play 9 holes).
New to the tour this year is a separate developmental group for those who are brand new to golf. It is for ages 13-18, and will include a coach to accompany them for 9 holes during selected tournaments.
