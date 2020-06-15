RADFORD, Va. — Jonathan Woods made five birdies en route to winning the 17-18 Age Group of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event held on Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course, on Monday.
Woods, who was a member of Radford High School’s 2019 state championship golf team, picked up his first BRJGT win with a 3-over par 75.
Caleigh Street of Jewel Ridge, Va. and Caleb DeBass from Forest, Va. tied for third two strokes behind Woods. Tyler Williams of Floyd, Va. was fourth (79) and Jason Hall of Dublin, Va. and Peyton Wilson of Rosedale, Va. were tied at fifth (80).
Of local interest, Grant McCall of Richlands played consistently through Monday’s rain, winning the 10-12 age group with a 2-over par 38. Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd (45) and Hudson Hurt of Radford (46) both chased him, albeit at comfortable distances.
In other divisions, Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Va. shot an 18 hole score of 74 to win the 15-16 Age Group for the second consecutive week.
In the 13-14 age group, Major Ewing of Blacksburg won the 9 hole division with a 37. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. shot a 49 to win the 9-Under age group.
The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour continues next week with a stop at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.