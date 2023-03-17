BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour will celebrate its 25th season when it inaugurates its slate of 2023 activities. beginning in June with Golf Academy and Golf By The Rules at Fincastle in Bluefield, Va.
“Through the years, many junior golfers in southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia have taken advantage of the offerings of the tour and have gained skill development, etiquette competence, rules knowledge, and competitive opportunity,” said Dewayne Belcher, BRJGT director of tour operations.
“We’ve conducted the tour with the same motto since the beginning in 1999. With that foundation, players have not only become better players, they have honored the fundamental principles of the game by playing with fairness and integrity. This has yielded many social skills helpful in producing good community citizens. To that end, we are most proud,” Belcher said.
On Saturday, June 10, the tour will kick off the season with a golf academy at Fincastle where aspiring players will learn the fundamentals of the golf swing under the direction of professionals Vic Sorrell and Steve Lilly.
On Sunday June 10, also at Fincastle, the tour will hold a rules clinic where participants will learn the proper etiquette and basic rules to by which to play the game of golf.
This year’s tour will include seven tournaments held at a variety of excellent golf courses on both sides of the Virginia-West Virginia state line.
Competition begins on Tuesday, June 13 with a tournament at Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course in Radford, Va. Play moves to Draper Valley Golf Club in Draper, Va. on Tuesday, June 20.
The tour returns to Bluefield, Va. on Monday, June 26 for the BRJGT Fincastle event. The last June event will be held at Wytheville Golf Club on Thursday, June 29.
The July leg of the tour begins on Wednesday, July 5 on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs Resort in Daniel. Action moves to Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd, Va. on Monday, June 10. The two-day tour championship will be played June 18 and 19 at Pipestem Resort State Park.
Interested junior golfers up to age 18 can find all dates, events, and sites at brjgt.com. Registration also can be completed on the website. Cost to join the tour is $30 and each tournament is $20 except for the season-ending Tour Championship, which costs $40.
“Through the experience, the junior golfer will receive a number of BRJGT gifts including the official 2023 cap. Also, the player will become a better golfer, make many good friends, and create memories that will last a lifetime,” Belcher said.
Age groups are divided into the following categories: 17-18, 15-16, 13-14, (play 18 holes), 10-12 and 9 and Under (play 9 holes). Also, there is an additional developmental group for those who are brand new to golf. It is for ages 13-18, and will include a coach to accompany them for 9 holes during selected tournaments.
“Another great season awaits,” Belcher said. “Go to brjgt.com to sign-up.”
