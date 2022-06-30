PIPESTEM — The championship golf course at Pipestem Resort State Park opened its arms to the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour on Wednesday. The players were treated to beautiful course conditions and delightful weather.
Here is a summary of the age group winners.
Jacob Lasley of Castlewood, Va posted a score of 2 over par 74 to win the 17-18 age group during the BRJGT event at Pipestem, which was the second BRGJT event in three days for local youth golfers.
Lasley played the outward nine at even par and proceeded to make 7 pars on the inward nine to secure the victory. David Goode of Wytheville, Va. shot 77 and finished second. Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. was third with a score of 79.
Cameron Sharp of Blacksburg, Va. won the 15-16 age group with a score of 74. Following his victory from the Fincastle tournament held on Monday, Sharp made it simple by playing both nines in one over par. Savannah Riley of Glade Spring, Va. was second with a personal best score of 76. Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd and Hunter Howard of Shawsville, Va. tied for third with mutual scores of 81.
Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg had the low round of the day and won the 13-14 age group with a score of even par 72. Highfield made three birdies on the way to the stellar round. Hunter Crist from Radford, Va. shot 77 and finished second. One shot back at 78 was Rocky Frye of Bramwell.
Rylan McGinnis of Blacksburg posted a score of 2 over par 38 to win the 10-12 age group. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. shot 40 to finish second. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill finished third with a score of 43.
Marco Beato of Blacksburg shot 39 to win the 9 and Under age group. Adrian Wallace from Floyd was second with a score of 43. Connor Kitts of Tazewell, Va. was third with a score of 55.
The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour returns to action next Tuesday, July 5, at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels.
